Do I Need a New Roof? Check These Potential Signs Signs You Need to Replace Your Roof

Nothing lasts forever, and your roof is no exception. Although it’s probably not on top of your mind most of the time, it’s always on top of your head (when you’re at home), so it’s important to take care of it! After all, your roof is what protects you from the outside elements.

Whether your roof is damaged beyond repair or it’s just getting up there in age, you may have to replace it. It’s best to receive a consultation from a roofing professional before you make any moves, but you’ll probably want to get an idea of what’s going on beforehand. Here are four signs you need roof replacement service:

It’s Approaching the 25-Year Mark

Most asphalt shingle roofs will last about 20-30 years. Even if your roof looks fine on the surface, that may not necessarily be the case if it’s getting up there in age. If it’s approaching the 25-year mark, it’s most likely time to replace it with a new one. While it may seem like just another expense, replacing your roof is beneficial for your finances in the long run. New roofs require less maintenance and repair, and they’re also more energy-efficient, helping to keep your home cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Shingles are Missing

While it should be no problem to replace missing shingles from a functional standpoint, it may be a sign of a larger problem. The structure of your roof may be unsound, which can cause larger problems in the future. It can also let water enter your home.

Another issue with replacing missing shingles is the fact that it’s practically impossible to get a new shingle that matches the color of your old ones. The reason for this is that granule colors change over the years, and your roof’s shingle colors will also change slightly due to weathering.

Some Shingles are Cracked or Curling

Cracked or curling shingles are another sign that your roof may need to be replaced. Cracked shingles are usually a result of wind damage. If it’s just a few shingles that are cracked, then you can definitely replace them. However, if the cracks are random throughout the roof, it’s a sign that you should think about replacing.

Curling shingles are also signs of weathering. They can curl in two ways: cupping and clawing. Cupping happens when the edges of the shingles turn upwards, and clawing occurs when the middle comes up but the edges stay flat. Both indicate larger problems at hand, especially leaks.

The Roof is Sagging

A sagging roof is when you should hit the panic button because it’s an indication of a larger structural issue. It may mean that there’s a problem with the attic decking or even with your foundation’s supports.

While you’re probably not in immediate danger, it’s best to consult a roofing professional as soon as possible, so you can get it fixed before the issue progresses. The longer you wait, the more difficult and expensive it will be to get it repaired.

Contact Your Local Roofer Today!

Having a solid roof above your home is crucial to the well-being of you and your family. Other signs include finding granules in the gutter, having shingles covered with algae or moss, and being able to see sunlight from your attic. If you’ve noticed any of the aforementioned signs, then it may be time to replace your roof.

