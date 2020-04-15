Do You Know What Preventive and Primary Pet Care Means

—

The concept of preventive and primary care is vital, no matter if we are talking about humans or pets. It encompasses annual physical check-ups, oral health check-ups, and in some cases, a nutritional assessment.

Annual check-ups

Experts say that it is rather crucial to have a yearly check-up for your furry friend. During the visit, potential health problems can be identified, which will allow the veterinarian to treat them faster and more efficiently.

What happens during an annual pet check-up?

A physical exam for your pet means that your veterinarian will ask several questions about your furry friend’s wellbeing, including:

How much time he or she spends inside the house and outdoors?

What is his or her favorite meal?

How active he or she is? Etc.

After this initial assessment, the vet will move forward and perform a physical exam. This means that the veterinarian will:

Check your pet’s heart and lungs;

Check your pet’s vision;

Check your pet’s ears;

Check their abdomen;

Asses your pet’s mobility and joint health;

Look for any unusual lumps or growths;

Asses your pet’s reflexes;

Asses your pet’s oral health.

What about senior pets?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As soon as your furry friend reaches his or her tenth anniversary, he or she will be considered a senior. This means that the veterinarian will suggest additional annual check-ups so that potential diseases will be caught in the early stages. Thus, a thorough blood panel might be necessary to screen for cancer, kidney, heart, or liver disease.

Why is it necessary to have yearly exams for your pet?

It is vital for your pet’s wellbeing to have a yearly routine exam. This can reveal hidden health problems and can establish a baseline for future issues. As such, the veterinarian will be able to look for changes in blood panels, weight, eating patterns, behavior, and so on. Besides, a yearly check-up is the best way to observe any unusual growths and deal with them proactively.

Simply put, taking your pet for a yearly exam allows the veterinarian to get an idea of your pet’s health. Besides, it is an excellent opportunity to track the vaccination schedule and keep your furry friend safe.

Microchipping

In case you did not know already, some alarming statistics show that thousands of pets go missing every year, and their owners do not manage to find them ever again. Thus, the need for having your pet microchipped is more than evident. And the best part about it is that it represents a simple and almost painless experience for your pet.

Mainly, a microchip represents a tiny device of the shape and size of a grain of rice. It is inserted beneath a pet’s skin between the shoulder blades, and you will never remove it. Overall, the process of microchipping your pet is as pain-free and straightforward as a vaccination.

Every microchip is designed to emit a specific number when close to a scanner. This number is catalogued in the national pet registry, next to details about both the owner and the pet. And because almost all vet hospitals and shelters come with electronic devices that can check for such data, the chances of you finding your lost pet are incredibly high.

So, it is always best to ask your veterinarian about the advantages of having your pet microchipped. Keep in mind that besides this, it is always best to get your pet a collar with some dog tags. You can add your contact information to those, too.

Nutrition

Every pet owner should know that nutrition is vital for a pet’s wellbeing. But, of course, not many know the specifics of how a pet’s diet should be. Overall, a healthy diet for your furry friend is meant to keep him or her healthy and active. Your veterinarian can advise you about the correct nutritional intake based on your pet’s age, weight, lifestyle, or health issues.

Keep in mind that a pet that doesn’t have a correct diet can develop obesity and food allergies. In addition, obesity can favor the appearance of osteoarthritis, diabetes, heart, or kidney disease. Besides, pets that don’t get the recommended nutritional intake might develop distinct types of cancer.

Food allergies can make your pet predisposed to chronic ear infections, hair loss, hot spots, and skin infections.

Parasite Prevention

Another thing a pet owner should take into account is parasite prevention. Pets that spend time outside a home are prone to becoming infected with either internal or external parasites. And this is a severe health concern, as parasites can harm your pet’s wellbeing and can even lead to life-threatening circumstances. Hence, it is necessary to follow a monthly preventive care schedule to prevent your pet from falling ill and expose your family to harmful diseases.

And if you’re still not convinced about the importance of parasite prevention, here’s are some facts about this subject:

Up to three million people are infected by a parasite due to their pets yearly;

Fleas favor the appearance of tapeworms in your pet, which can lead to transmissible diseases to humans;

Raw meat can give your pet parasites and bacteria, which in turn can make you sick;

Several parasites can be transmitted to humans, including tapeworms, roundworms, hookworms, and whipworms;

Following your yearly preventive care for your pet can prevent parasites and keep your furry friend’s health up.

How to do preventive care for parasites

Any veterinary clinic can perform a complete parasite screening daily so that it can be established whether or not your pet has parasites. Anyway, if you believe your pet has intestinal parasites (based on symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, or reduced appetite), it is best to take your pet for a check-up and bring a faucal sample. And, of course, any pet that spends time outdoors must have an annual intestinal parasite check-up.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Flea & Ticks

Besides preventive care for parasites, pet owners must continuously look for fleas and ticks. A pet must be on a monthly flea and ticks preventive plan, as those can lead to tapeworms, Lyme disease, and several other severe infections.

For the best precautionary care for your pet, it is recommended to ask your veterinarian’s advice. He or she will suggest the best flea and tick program for your pet.

Pet insurance

Many pet owners consider getting a pet plan, as it is the best tool for accessing professional care for a pet. Besides, it can save you a lot of financial distress in case of an emergency, because you will get reimbursed for part of the expenses. Also, you can find more information about pet’s health and care on ThePets.net.

Veterinarians encourage any pet owner to get pet insurance. It is a simple and effective option that can save your pet’s life. And you won’t have to worry about deciding between your pet’s wellbeing and your financial status. Thus, the main advantage of having a pet plan is that you can get top-notch care for your pet without going bankrupt.

Of course, getting such a plan can turn out to be tricky for pet owners, as there are plenty of aspects one must consider.

How pet plans function:

They differ from human health plans;

You will have to cover upfront for the veterinary bill. Afterwards, you can submit a reimbursement claim;

You can use a pet plan with any licensed veterinarian;

Some veterinarian clinics will help you manage the process of a claim so that everything goes on smoothly.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There are various providers for pet plans, which is why it is always best to research before purchasing one. You can use comparison tools such as the one available at Pet Insurance Finder. This platform allows you to clearly see what different plans can offer you, which can be extremely helpful for deciding on the best policy for your pet.

Why you should spay & neuter your pet?

Recent data reveals that many dogs and cats get euthanized in shelters every year. Thus, veterinarians recommend you spay and neuter your pet for responsible behaviour. Of course, if you have a pure-bred meant for breeding you can skip this part. But pet owners should focus on neutering or spaying their furry friends before they manage to reproduce. Vets say the recommended age for this is around six months of age.

Spaying and neutering a pet are an outpatient intervention. This signifies you can take your pet home the same day the procedure was done. In most cases, your furry friend will recover in a couple of days. Thus, this is a simple, safe and fast procedure that can improve your dog’s or cat’s life.

Advantages of spaying your female pet

Decreased risk of developing mammary, ovarian or uterine cancer;

No unwanted pregnancies;

Your female pet won’t experience heat cycles, which in most cases last for two weeks.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Advantages of neutering your male pet

The decreased risk or testicular cancer or developing prostate diseases;

A decreased tendency for urine marking;

Decreased sexual behaviour;

No unwanted pregnancies.

Besides this, spaying or neutering your pet can prolong your furry friend’s life by three to five years.

Vaccination

Vaccination is a vital part of any preventive care, as it can save you and your pet a lot of distress due to issues such as parvovirus, kennel cough, rabies, feline leukemia, feline distemper or upper respiratory infections. Besides, there are useful vaccinations schemes that decrease the risk of death in case of a rattlesnake bite.

Veterinarians can aid you in determining which the best approach for your pet is. Keep in mind that not all pets are the same, meaning some might have different timeframes for vaccines. The vaccine protocol is established by a veterinarian depending on your pet’s breed, age, lifestyle, or existing health problems.

How to choose a vaccine clinic

Before you settle on a specific clinic, you should know there are some things you need to take into account. Thus, if you’re planning to use a low-cost vaccine clinic for your pet, you should know that such clinics don’t provide the three-year feline distemper injection. Instead, they will get your pet a one-year vaccine, meaning you will have to come back yearly for it. And there are plenty of clinics that will give your pet vaccines that are not exactly necessary.

Anyway, choosing a professional clinic will get you access to the best preventive care. Your vet will determine which vaccines are necessary depending on your pet’s health and lifestyle. So, before you settle for a more affordable clinic, think about your pet’s wellbeing. A professional veterinarian will perform a physical check-up before vaccinating your pet.

Puppy and kitten care

An important thing any pet owner needs to consider when getting either a puppy or a kitten is the care required in those first months of life. The first few months of your pet need to be monitored for development issues or potential health problems. So, with the information you will receive from your pet’s breeder or shelter, you can contact a veterinarian and enroll in a puppy or kitten preventive care. Getting the right vaccines and care will allow you to raise a happy and healthy pet.

—

This content is brought to you by Gloria Flores.

Photo: Shutterstock