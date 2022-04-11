Does An Aggravation Of A Pre-existing Condition Affect A Personal Injury Claim?

—

Many personal injury claims conversations begin with the premise that the sufferer was in perfect health before the accident. In reality, though, most people deal with various health issues multiple times throughout their lives, some major and some minor.

Your pre-existing injuries may affect the amount of compensation you receive if you’ve been harmed and are seeking reimbursement from an at-fault party. This could be a good or terrible thing for you as a victim, based on the circumstances of the case and your pre-existing condition.

So, how do pre-existing conditions affect personal injury cases and the amount of compensation awarded to victims? The short answer is that it can make things more complicated, but it should not hinder you from receiving due compensation in your injury case.

What Does Pre-existing Condition Mean?

A “pre-existing medical condition,” in legal terminology, means that you had medical issues or injuries before the incident you are filing a case for occurred. These problems must be reported when filing a personal injury case because they must be put into consideration when determining your compensation judgment.

The fact that the victim has a previous condition or damage does not prohibit them from initiating a personal injury claim in jurisdictions that follow comparative negligence law. An at-fault party is required by law to “accept the victim as he finds them.” As a result, the at-fault party must compensate the victim for the extent to which the accident worsened the victim’s previous ailment.

Some Pre-existing Conditions to Note

The importance of identifying the severity of a pre-existing ailment cannot be overemphasized. Before and after an accident in any personal injury lawsuit, the victim will invariably be asked about their previous injuries or health conditions by the at-fault party.

Some of the most prevalent pre-existing injuries include:

Traumatic brain injury

Backache

Neck pain

Herniated disc

Previously shattered bones

A pre-existing medical condition like arthritis, diabetes, or cardiovascular disease, can aggravate the accident’s effects. Your injury lawyer will try to determine how much the accident aggravated any pre-existing conditions or injuries. In contrast, the insurance company will always blame everything on any pre-existing problem they can identify, no matter how slight or unconnected.

What Role Do Pre-Existing Conditions Play in Personal Injury Claims?

When you file a personal injury claim after an accident, a well-known rule is that any compensation you receive will not cover injuries or conditions that existed before the accident. If the at-fault party’s negligence or other wrongful activity aggravated your pre-existing ailment, the at-fault party might be held financially accountable for the consequences.

This concept may appear straightforward. However, given the aspect of the human body and the difficulty of demonstrating causes in some circumstances, the presence of a pre-existing injury or condition can make determining responsibility and calculating damages more challenging.

Your lawyer will need to present to the court evidence to show a worsening of an existing condition after the accident. He may also need to engage your doctor or possibly an independent medical examiner to study the victim’s medical records before and after the accident and testify about any differences.

What Kind of Proof Is Used to Establish Aggravation of a Pre-existing Condition?

Every situation is unique. Therefore, the proof needed to establish an exacerbation of a pre-existing condition differs from case to case. Here are some of the kind of proof a personal injury lawyer may use to help the Jury comprehend that a victim has suffered an aggravation of a pre-existing condition.

#1. Proof of Hobbies

If the victim had active hobbies like swimming, working out, fishing, skiing, or other outdoor activities that they had to give up, this can be proof of aggravation. Tickets, agreements, workouts, and fishing pals are all examples of evidence that one can use to demonstrate a change in physical condition.

#2. Employment Records

Employment records are frequently helpful in demonstrating a change of condition. Suppose your client has a good work record and rarely misses work before an accident but subsequently becomes unable to work due to the accident. In that case, this is proof of pre-existing injury aggravation.

After an incident, if the records show a change in job status from an active to an inactive role, that can be solid proof. Of course, the absence of these items in the records can be used against you. As a result, be well-versed in the facts of your case.

#3. A Past and Present Medical Data

Past and present medical documents are required in most pre-existing conditions to establish what treatment the victim received before the event. Your task will be easier if MRIs or X-rays are taken before and after the accident showing an actual change.

In the vast majority of cases, you do not have this. There are, however, various ways to make use of previous medical records. If the victim hasn’t seen a doctor in years and now needs significant care due to an accident, his pain level has likely escalated. If he was previously receiving passive care and reacting well, and now he requires surgery, there is an indication of worsening.

#4. Injury Witnesses

A witness who isn’t involved in the case but is familiar with your client’s position is great for telling the Jury how the victim’s condition has altered from before to after an event. Employers, colleagues, and neighbors can all serve as reliable witnesses. Friends and family members are generally distrusted by juries, although some could be helpful witnesses in any case.

Spouses are the most familiar with the victim and, as a result, can be excellent witnesses. Finally, witnesses such as planters, lawnmowers, electricians, or anybody else your client hired to help after an accident might help you prove a change in condition.

Conclusion

Suppose you or a loved one has suffered an aggravation of a pre-existing condition due to someone else’s negligence. In that case, you can contact a personal injury lawyer to help pursue compensation due for you.

