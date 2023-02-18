Does Protein Make You Gain Weight? Is Too Much Protein Bad For You?

—

By Julia Axelbaum, RD, Director of Clinical Nutrition, Form

Protein is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in the growth and repair of our bodies. It’s a macronutrient that’s required in large quantities and is found in a variety of food sources, including meat, fish, dairy, legumes, and soy. People often wonder though, is there such a thing as having too much protein? In this article, we’ll look at whether protein can cause you to gain weight, whether too much protein is bad for you, and the risks associated with consuming too much protein.

How Can Protein Make You Gain Weight?

Protein alone does not cause weight gain. In fact, protein is more satiating than carbohydrates and fat, which means it can help you feel full and satisfied, reducing the urge to overeat. However, it’s important to understand that if you are consuming more calories per day than you burn, no matter what source those calories are coming from, it will always lead to weight gain.. A study by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that a moderate increase in dietary protein is most effective for weight management when paired with an increase in physical activity. This is because, like carbohydrates and fat, protein contains calories, and if you consume more calories than your body needs, it will store the excess as fat. It is important to know the correct amount of protein your body needs, and the ideal amount of physical activity to balance out your intake. Developing a weight loss plan is not a one size fits all process. This means that sometimes dieting and working out can lead to weight gain if it is done incorrectly.

Other Health Risks Which May Be Associated With Too Much Protein

When we are eating too much protein, we are often not eating enough carbs, like in low-carb, high-protein diets which can have a number of negative effects on your health. This can range from digestive problems such as constipation and diarrhea, to unpleasant side effects like bad breath and mood swings. While protein is an important nutrient, it’s important to strike a balance and not overconsume it.

Constipation and Diarrhea

Constipation and diarrhea are two of the most common digestive problems associated with low carb, high-protein diets. This is because many high-protein foods, especially animal-based proteins, are also high in fat and low in fiber, which can disrupt the balance of healthy bacteria in the gut and lead to digestive problems. High-protein diets can also increase the amount of waste products in the gut, which can lead to constipation or diarrhea.

Bad Breath

Very low-carb, high-protein diets can lead to bad breath. This is because the body has to break down the excess protein, producing compounds that can cause bad breath, such as ammonia and ketones. These compounds can also contribute to the growth of odor-causing bacteria in the mouth, leading to persistent bad breath.

Mood Swings

In addition to digestive problems, low carb, high protein diets can also lead to mood swings. By only eating protein-dense foods and not including carbohydrates, specifically complex carbs, we miss out on the production of serotonin, a feel-good neurotransmitter in the brain. Carbohydrates also give us energy so low carb, high protein diets often leave us feeling sluggish and fatigued, which can contribute to mood swings.

By following a balanced diet you can ensure that you are getting all the benefits of every macronutrient without the negative consequences.

How Much Protein Do You Really Need?

The recommended daily intake of protein varies depending on a number of factors, including age, gender, and physical activity level. However, the average recommended daily intake for adults is about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. For example, a person who weighs 68 kilograms (150 pounds) would need about 55 grams of protein per day. Another way to think about this, as suggested by Mayo Clinic, is for protein to make up 10%-35% of your daily calories. As you reach ages 40-50 and begin to lose muscle mass as you age, you should increase your protein intake to about 1-1.2 grams per kilogram per day. In order to determine what amount of protein intake is right for you, it can be helpful to meet with a Registered Dietitian. For those living with excess weight, a health professional will likely adjust your weight prior to calculating protein intake to avoid overestimating the protein that you need.

Good Sources of High-Quality Protein

Not all sources of protein are created equal, it is important to find healthier options that align with your dietary needs and even have other dietary benefits. There are many good sources of high-quality protein that can help you meet your daily protein needs including:

Meat

Poultry

Fish

Dairy products, such as milk, cheese, and yogurt

Legumes, such as lentils, beans, and chickpeas

Soy products, such as tofu and tempeh

Nuts and seeds

Eggs

In conclusion, protein plays a crucial role in weight management and overall health. As a nutritional powerhouse, it provides essential amino acids that are vital for the growth and repair of the body. However, it is important to find a balanced protein intake, as consuming too much of it can lead to weight gain and negative health consequences. It’s essential to consider the recommended levels of protein intake for you and to choose high-quality protein sources to get the most benefit from this nutrient. For specific weight management goals, seeking the help of a professional like weight management doctors and Registered Dietitians can be helpful. With their guidance, you can tailor your diet to meet your specific needs and achieve your weight and health goals in a safe and sustainable manner.

