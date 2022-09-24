—

To many people, bracelets are just another type of jewelry that can be worn with any outfit. However, a certain etiquette to wearing bracelets should be followed to avoid looking tacky or unprofessional. This article will cover the dos and don’ts of wearing bracelets so that you can always look your best.

Do: Choose the Right Bracelet for the Occasion

Just like with any other jewelry piece, you should choose the right bracelet for the occasion. It is best to stick to simple designs made with metals like gold or silver if you are going to a formal event. For more casual occasions, you can experiment with different materials and colors. And if you are doing a lot of physical activity, it is best to avoid wearing bracelets altogether, so you don’t risk losing them.

Don’t: Wear Too Many Bracelets at Once

While it is perfectly fine to stack multiple bracelets on one arm, you should avoid wearing too many at once. This can look cluttered and messy, drawing attention away from the rest of your outfit. If you want to wear multiple bracelets, stick to three or fewer.

Do: Coordinate Your Bracelets with the Rest of Your Outfit

When choosing which bracelets to wear, you should always consider the rest of your outfit. For example, if you are wearing a dress with many intricate details, it is best to stick to simpler bracelets not to overwhelm the look. Conversely, if you wear a more basic outfit, you can add some interest with bolder and more eye-catching evil eye bracelets.

Don’t: Wear Bracelets that are Too loose or too Tight

Not only is it annoying when bracelets constantly slide off your wrist, but it also looks sloppy. Similarly, bracelets that are too tight will be uncomfortable to wear and can cut off circulation. Make sure they fit snugly but not too tight when trying on bracelets. You should be able to slide one finger between the bracelet and your skin.

Do: Invest in High-Quality Bracelets

While it is fine to wear cheaper bracelets daily, you should invest in higher-quality pieces for special occasions. Not only will these bracelets look better, but they will also last longer. When buying bracelets, always make sure to check the quality of the materials and the craftsmanship before making a purchase.

Don’t: Forget to Take Your Bracelets Off Before Bed

This may seem obvious, but it is important to remember to take your bracelets off before going to bed. Not only will this help them last longer, but it will also prevent them from getting tangled in your hair or sheets during the night.

Do: Match With Your Rings

If you are wearing other jewelry, such as a ring or necklace, it is important to ensure that your bracelets coordinate with them. This doesn’t mean they have to be the same metal or style, but they should complement each other well. For example, if you wear silver promise rings , you could pair them with silver bracelets. You can also pair it with your fidget ring .

Conclusion

By following the dos and don’ts of wearing bracelets, you can be sure that you will always look put-together and stylish. Next time you are getting ready for an event, take a moment to consider which bracelets would best suit the occasion. And don’t forget to have fun with it! There are no hard-and-fast rules regarding fashion, so ultimately, you should wear whatever makes you feel confident and comfortable.

