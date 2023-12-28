Driving In Clearwater — What You Need To Know

No two drivers are alike. You and every other driver have unique characteristics about how you operate a vehicle on the road. In a similar way, no two Florida cities offer a similar driving experience. The norms and traffic patterns of one are different from those you will see in another, and knowing the peculiarities can help you navigate to your destination more safely.

Part of the greater Tampa Bay area, Clearwater is a city with a population of about 117,000. A 30-minute drive to the east across the bay leads you to Tampa, while a 30-minute drive south lands you in St. Petersburg. For both residents and visitors, it is essential to know what to expect when driving in this picturesque city. If you get into a car accident and need information about your legal options, contact our Clearwater injury attorneys.

4 Facts To Know About Driving In Clearwater

The Tampa area was recently named one of the best cities to live in retirement, an honor that is certain to bring more attention and traffic to Clearwater and the greater Tampa area. Whether you find yourself in Clearwater as a new resident or you are just visiting the area, here are four facts about driving in the area that you should know:

1. Clearwater Sees A Disproportionate Number Of Crashes

Florida’s population is about 21,780,000, and in one recent year, the state experienced 401,170 traffic crashes. The city of Clearwater sits within Pinellas County, along with cities like Tampa and St. Petersburg. In that year alone, Pinellas County saw 16,464 accidents among a population of 961,170.

This means that the number of crashes in Pinellas County overall was proportional to its population. The county contains about 4.4% of the state’s population and is responsible for about 4% of Florida’s overall traffic accidents.

However, the same trend is not true for Clearwater. Its population of 116,674 is only about 0.5% of the state’s total population, yet in 2022, the city experienced 3,903 total traffic crashes, which was nearly 1% of the state’s total. Similarly, Clearwater’s population is only 12% of Pinellas County, but its 4,335 crashes in 2021 were over 25% of the county’s total.

On the other hand, Clearwater only experienced nine traffic fatalities, which was 0.25% of the overall number of traffic deaths in Florida that year.

2. Other Road Users Should Exercise Care In Clearwater

Motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians may find Florida appealing because of the warm days and coastlines. This can be especially true for Clearwater, with its notable stretches of beautiful beaches and stunning views.

These vulnerable groups experienced hundreds of injuries and dozens of deaths in Pinellas County in 2021. The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles records that in 2021, Pinellas County saw:

504 injured bicyclists

387 injured pedestrians

383 injured motorcyclists

A total of 106 fatalities across all three groups

Combined, a total of 1,478 crashes involving these groups

Miami-Dade and other counties experienced greater numbers of these types of accidents than Pinellas County. However, this data serves as a reminder that Pinellas County visitors and residents who elect to travel by means other than a motor vehicle are not immune from injury or death while using the county’s roads.

3. Fatal Crashes Tend To Happen At Certain Locations And Times

Florida’s Traffic Safety Dashboard provides additional insights about driving in Clearwater that drivers should be aware of. When it comes to location, Route 19 in the southern part of the city experiences the greatest density of traffic crashes. Conversely, the northern part of the city sees the fewest number of traffic accidents.

This should come as no surprise, given that the southern part of the city is more populated with neighborhoods, businesses, and major roadways. Drivers should always exercise caution when driving but should be especially careful when driving around the areas of Court Street, South Missouri Avenue, and Gulf Bay Boulevard.

Intersections were especially problematic for Clearwater drivers in 2022. Forty-three of the city’s 85 serious injury accidents happened at an intersection, as did three of the city’s nine fatality crashes.

Surprisingly, some of the factors that were present in a small number of serious injury or fatality crashes included drivers who were distracted, who were impaired by drugs or alcohol, and who were traveling through a work zone.

The greatest number of injuries and deaths happened between August and October. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays saw the largest number of fatal and serious injury crashes, and most of these accidents happened between the hours of 6 a.m. and noon.

4. Wearing Your Seatbelt Remains Important

Available data from the Traffic Safety Dashboard paints a mixed picture of seat belt use. Of the 85 serious injuries that happened in 2022, only seven of these individuals were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Even after subtracting the 25 motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians seriously hurt in accidents that year, it still appears that the majority of car occupants seriously injured were wearing their seat belts at the time of their collisions.

Despite this, statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal how useful seat belts are. It is estimated that these simple safety devices can reduce your risk of sustaining a fatal injury during a crash by 45% and your risk of a moderate to severe injury by 50%. These reductions are even greater if you use a seat belt while riding in a light truck.

Safe Driving Is Key In Clearwater And Pinellas County

Safe driving practices are crucial in any city. The data shows that while Clearwater and Pinellas County are not the most dangerous places in Florida for motorists, they are not the safest, either. By familiarizing yourself with the factors that can put you at the most risk in the area, you can help ensure that your family has a safer and more pleasant journey.