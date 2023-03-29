Emergencies Can Happen at Any Time: Here’s What You Can Do to Protect Your Loved Ones from Danger

—

We never think it’s going to happen to us or someone we love until it does. A car crash. A stroke. A piece of food stuck in the windpipe or an accidental overdose. Many of us, especially when we’re younger, believe that we’re invincible, that if we only take care of our health and try to stay safe, nothing bad could ever happen.

Unfortunately, life doesn’t work that way. Across the world, 3,700 people die in traffic accidents every single day : each of those people woke up assuming they’d live to see tomorrow. Thousands more die from heart attacks, strokes, and seizures, while others are left permanently disabled from an accident. These mundane tragedies rarely reach the news, leaving most of us oblivious as to how perilous everyday life can be – until we’re facing a heartbreak of our own.

We truly never know what’s going to happen, which is why it’s so important that we prepare for all emergencies the best we can. After reading these three tips, you’ll feel better able to take on whatever may come, sure that you can be of service to those you love.

Get your Basic Life Support certification

You may know some basic first aid, such as how to perform the Heimlich maneuver or CPR, but there’s much more than that when it comes to helping in an emergency situation. Do you know how to place a tourniquet? Can you recognize the symptoms of shock and respond appropriately? How about if someone has a seizure? What should you do for someone who has been in a serious car accident and may have internal injuries?

Basic Life Support certification teaches you how to provide essential life-saving measures that can stabilize someone until medical help arrives. It’s easier than ever to learn these skills through online courses, such as those at https://www.protrainings.com/courses/bls/ . You can work at your own pace and revisit the information as many times as necessary rather than sitting through one training session. Working through the material slowly helps you retain more of the information, and you can be assured that you fully understand everything that you’re learning.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Plan and prepare for emergencies

They say that knowing is half the battle, but the other half is preparation and action. Once you understand how to help in an emergency, you need to have the tools necessary to do so, and you can do this by having emergency kits at the ready at any time.

An emergency kit should include a first aid bag, hygiene supplies, non-perishable food, warm clothing and shelter, water purification tablets or filters, and light and heat sources. It’s daunting to figure out exactly what you need to include, so you should consider purchasing emergency kits from a trusted vendor, as these will likely contain nearly everything you need to stay safe. Keep these kits in your home, in all your vehicles, and at your place of business if possible. Be sure that you understand how to use everything that’s included, and that you show all your family members the location and usage of these kits as well.

Practice meditation and mindfulness so you can stay calm under pressure

This might not seem relevant to emergency situations, but there is nothing more important than thinking clearly during a disaster. If you want to be helpful to those suffering, you have to be able to control your emotions and stay present in the moment rather than freezing up or running away.

Many of us don’t work well under pressure, but few understand that it’s a skill you can work on through mindfulness. If you practice meditation on a regular basis, you’ll be able to gently redirect any frantic thoughts toward more useful lines of inquiry and take conscious control of your responses: you will own your emotions rather than letting them own you.

You don’t need to throw yourself into the line of fire on the daily in order to be helpful when things go wrong – all you need to do is work on staying calm throughout everyday life. With regular practice, this will translate to a stronger ability to think logically during a disaster, and that is an invaluable skill.

The best time to prepare for a storm is on a sunny day

Just as you shouldn’t try to patch a leak during a downpour, you need to have these plans and skills in place beforehand. During an emergency, there’s no time to consult resources or gather supplies: they should already be available and ready to use.

Set aside some time this week to think through exactly what you need to keep yourself and your family safe during a variety of disasters, whether that is a heart attack or a hurricane. Sign up for a Basic Life Support certification class, order emergency kits, and schedule a meditation session to help you wind down at the end of the day. We never know when a disaster will strike, but should it ever happen, we’ll know that we did our best if we prepare ahead of time.

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah

iStockPhoto