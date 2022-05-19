Everything You Need to Know About Fishing in Miami

—

Intro

Very rarely does an angler find themselves in a city like Miami. With half of a million people and incredible fishing just a short charter boat ride away, you’ll be hard-pressed to run out of things to do.

Miami is famous for luxurious boats, sports cars, exciting nightlife, and beautiful beaches, and the fishing in Miami is just as fast-paced as the city itself. Situated at the southern tip of Florida’s bustling Atlantic coast, just a couple hour boat ride to the Bahamas, and surrounded by bays and flats – Miami is an angler’s paradise that will surely leave you with countless memories (and hopefully big fish!).

Types of Fishing in Key West

Saltwater fishing is usually broken up into three categories: Inshore, nearshore, and offshore. Inshore fishing happens in the shallow water right by the land, offshore fishing takes you miles off the coast, and nearshore is everywhere in between. The renowned fishing you can do in Florida is unique in that many of the huge nearshore species ventures into the shallower inshore waters, so here these categories are often combined.

Just minutes away from high-rise condos and loud city blocks is one of the largest and most biodiverse open water inshore fisheries on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Biscayne Bay stretches from North Miami all the way down to Elliot Key close to the Southern Glades. It is impossible to fish all of this water in a year, much less a single day. Regardless, when you book a trip with a skilled Miami fishing charter who knows all the best spots, you’ll get to experience plenty of world-famous Florida fishing in a short amount of time.

The fun doesn’t stop in these shallow inshore waters. After just a short boat ride from the Miami docks, you can be fishing hundreds of reefs, wrecks, and shallow structures, all teeming with exciting species of picture-worthy fish. Reef & wreck offshore trips are typically 4-6 hours long, and are excellent for taking the family out.

For the longer trips, Miami offers some of the most convenient access to the Gulf Stream. Proximity to this ocean-wide current gives you the chance to catch species that normally take extended day trips on quick, half-day to 3/4 day trips.

Species and Where to Find Them

Throughout Biscayne Bay there are numerous islands, flats, cuts, canals, and channels. In these productive inshore waters, you’ll find monster Snook, Permit, Bonefish, Redfish, and more.

One of the highlights of Florida inshore fishing is the elusive Tarpon. If you can stand the heat of summer, you’ll have a chance at catching Miami’s true A-lister. These Silver Kings hang out in channels, flats, and around bridge pilings as they fill up on schooling Menhaden and other baitfish snacks.

Keep in mind that Miami inshore fishing isn’t all about the saltwater; The city’s freshwater canals are full of massive Peacock and Largemouth Bass, which put up incredible fights for landlocked species.

Heading out to the deeper offshore waters will let you target even more exciting species. When fishing shallow structures in the deep sea, there is no limit on what all you can catch. Expect to see plenty of Grouper and Snapper species, as well as any number of tropical fish species like Triggerfish and Amberjacks.

On the longer, half-day to 3/4 day trips, you can expect to find species like Sailfish, Wahoo, Tuna, and Kingfish. The king of offshore fishing in Miami, however, is the Mahi-Mahi. Possibly the most recognizable fish in the world, these vibrant-colored predators invade Miami’s offshore waters in the heat of summer. There are few things more exciting than finding a floating patch of seaweed and drawing out a bull Mahi-Mahi from under it.

Most Popular Charters and What to Expect

The consistently warm weather in Miami means something is always in season, no matter where you’re fishing. Once you get off the water, there is always something to do. Whether you’re a high-octane angler, or just taking the family out for a relaxing day on the bay, Miami fishing charters have it all.

For the true sportsman, Captain Experiences offers over 60 fishing charters equipped with all the gear you need to land the pelagic monster of a lifetime.

Other Things to Do

No matter what your idea of entertainment is, Miami has what you’re looking for. Art museums, professional sports, local cuisine, and unmatched nightlife are sure to keep you busy after you get off the water.

Head to Miami Beach to find beautiful mile-wide white sand beaches, awesome restaurants, and famous nightclubs. Check out the Wynwood Walls to see both local and world-renowned artists’ work on display. Find some local goods at the Bayside Marketplace or take the family out to the Miami Seaquarium.

