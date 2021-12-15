Everything You Should Know About Cross Country Skiing

—

With winter on its way, outdoor sports enthusiasts across America are dusting off their skis, snowboards, snowshoes, and sleds. Those who have never tried winter sports often find themselves at a loss as to where to get started, though. The good news for newbies is that cross country skiing is relatively easy to learn, and it’s never too late to get started. Read on to find out what newcomers to the sport need to know before strapping on those skis and hitting the trails.

Types of Cross Country Skiing

Before heading to buy gear and hit the trails, newcomers to the sport should pinpoint exactly what type of cross country skiing they want to engage in. There are two primary methods of getting around on cross country skis: classic skiing and skate skiing. The difference between the two is that classic skiing involves straight-line strides while skate skiing requires movements that are more similar to those associated with ice skating.

Gear and Equipment

The reason it’s important to figure out which technique will be a better fit in advance is that each form of the sport requires a different type of cross-country ski equipment, including skis and poles. Most novices to the sport start out using classic skiing techniques, although those who have tons of experience with speed skating on ice may want to skip straight to skate skiing. Either way, it’s important to size equipment appropriately, including:

Skis

Boots

Bindings

Poles

Clothing

It’s fine to use online calculators or sizing charts to get an idea of how equipment sizes work, but newcomers to cross country skiing should purchase their gear in person. Head to a ski shop and ask for advice from a dedicated employee to make sure everything is a good fit.

Dressing for the Occasion

Some outdoor sports require specialized clothing like helmets and goggles. While that’s not the case for cross country skiing, it’s still important to dress appropriately for both the weather and the level of activity involved.

One of the most common mistakes that newcomers to all winter sports make is overdressing. While it’s true that cross country skiing requires some solid snow cover, which means most of the time the weather will be cold, it’s also a very active sport. Layering clothes and wearing breathable pants and jackets can help to reduce sweating while simultaneously protecting skiers from the cold.

Learning the Basics

Cross country skiing is less risky than downhill skiing, but that doesn’t mean novices should be hitting the trails with no training. The best way to avoid injuries, stay safe, and ensure that everyone on the trip has a good time is for newcomers to the sport to learn the basics from a friend or, ideally, a qualified instructor before hitting the trails.

Experienced instructors can do more than just show their students how to push off, glide, and stop. Students will also learn essential skills like how to fall safely in an emergency situation. Most beginners only need a few lessons, so it’s well worth the time and money.

Have More Fun This Winter

Now is the perfect time to start gearing up and investigating local trails. Novice cross country skiers can benefit from talking to friends, family members, or colleagues with more experience about how to get started, but they should enlist professional help when it comes time to choose equipment or learn how to ski.

