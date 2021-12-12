Get Daily Email
Explaining Nebulizer Machines, Uses, Types, and Everything Else

Explaining Nebulizer Machines, Uses, Types, and Everything Else

How do you describe the best nebulizer machine? Well, a nebulizer is explained as a small machine that prepares a mist out of the medicine which is for the patients. Basically, it is the medicine that puts the patients at ease. They are able to absorb the medicine easily. The medicine reaches the lungs and the patient is calm and relaxed.

Now when we talk about nebulizers, they are available in both battery and electric versions. Also, they can be portable and can be carried with you without facing any mess. The patient only has to sit on a table and plug the nebulizer in the wall. No matter which nebulizer you make use of, they are made of the following:

  1. A tube which is connected to the air compressor and the container that consists of the mist.
  2. A small container for the liquid medication
  3. A base that is meant to hold the air compressor

 

On the top of the medication container, a mouthpiece or mask is connected to the mist container.

Now let us discuss the conditions that can be treated with a nebulizer. Below listed are them.

  • Pulmonary Fibrosis
  • Asthma
  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
  • Bronchiectasis
  • Cystic Fibrosis

 

These are some of the medical conditions that can be treated with a nebulizer. Also, research has said that nebulizers are useful to deliver medication during palliative care. To find out more details, you can speak to the doctor and get going. Depending on the situation of the patient, a suitable mini portable nebulizer will be recommended. This is because there are different types of nebulizers available. Below we have explained them. Continue reading.

Different types of nebulizers

There are three different types of nebulizers available for the patients. The first one is a jet nebulizer which is known to prepare an aerosol out of the mist. In order to do the same, compressed gas is used. Next, is the ultrasonic nebulizer that prepares an aerosol with the help of vibrations. Most likely they are used in hospitals and are not meant for personal use. Third is a mesh nebulizer that is used to dispense medication in an effective manner. According to experts, these nebulizers are very effective as compared to others.

This is all you need to know about a nebulizer. Since you have all the facts now, we hope getting the right nebulizer won’t be a big task.

