Exploring The Common Traits Of An INTJ Personality Type

We often hear of different personality types and their character traits. One such personality type is the INTJ; what are the unique traits of a person with this personality? What are their interests, likes and dislikes? Read this article to find out.

INTJ Personality

Psychologists believe that INTJ is one of the rarest personalities in humans and makes you only about 2% of the entire human population. People with this personality are considered to be extremely intelligent people with creative abilities and the capacity to think abstractly. They are also very self-confident and hate to depend on others but themselves. If you prefer to do the thing your own way or to work alone or in small groups, you are likely an INTJ.

INTJs are problem solvers and have a strong sense of what they need to do to resolve an issue. Of all the personality types there are, INTJs are perhaps the ones with a high degree of fluid intelligence.

Career

INTJs are drawn to fields like science, engineering, math, and STEM fields in general. This is to be expected since they are good with abstract concepts. Besides STEM fields, a strong sense of intuition inspires some of them to pursue careers in psychology and philosophy. Due to their complex minds, they tend to be high flyers and achievers in any career they choose to venture into.

Communication & Friendships

One problem associated with INTJ is that they have a hard time communicating their ideas to others. This is why they are one of the most misunderstood personalities of all. Their communication difficulties stem from the fact that they are often razor-focused on their plans and thoughts, often coming across as aloof.

They may also come across as arrogant or condescending to others when sharing ideas which may lead to alienation from a group. However, many INTJs are not arrogant; they are just lost in their own thoughts.

Their trait makes it difficult for them to make friends, but they can be very supportive when they do. However, their friends will have to bear with them sometimes when they appear cold and uncaring because of how hard it is for them to express their emotions.

The greatest challenge an INTJ will have to deal with is communication. Being able to express themselves as clearly as possible is not something that comes to them naturally.

Strength Of INTJ

Problem Solvers

An INTJ is a problem solver. If they belong to a group that is faced with a problem, they are likely going to be the first to come up with a solution before anyone else does. A big reason for this is their ability to critically analyze issues in ways others cannot even comprehend. They are original thinkers who sew links and connections others cannot see.

Confident

INTJs may come across as aloof and insecure, but looks can be deceiving. They are very confident in their ability to get the job done and never shy away from a challenge. They may sometimes be a group leader not because of their commanding personality but their high intellect, which others will differ from.

Master Planners

Another strength of INTJ is that they are master planners skilled at playing the long game. They can meticulously plan for the future by creating structures and setting the ball in motion to achieve a future goal.

Weakness of INTJ

Arrogance & Insensitivity

An INTJ person may come across as arrogant and insensitive to others. The arrogance stems from their increased confidence in their ability. They are sure of themselves and unsure of others. This is what drives them to look inward for help rather than rely on others. Others may also find their demeanor intimidating and unappreciative.

Impatience

They are highly impatient people who have a very strict timeline. Their mental clock always counts, so there is no time to waste. This makes them impatient and is always dragging others along.

Inflexibility

INTJs are also quite inflexible and find it hard to deviate from their set ways. If they are wrong, they are awfully wrong and find it hard to retrace their steps. Besides, they find it hard to reconsider other possibilities different from what they have in mind; hence many people find it hard to work with them for a long time.

Relationships

INTJs are not very romantic and may not stay with the same partners for long. However, they can be committed and highly supportive of their partners when they are in relationships. While they cherish the time spent with their significant other, they value their alone time, which their partners may misinterpret.

They can seem detached sometimes and struggle to open up to others, and will only do so when they are comfortable and feel the need to.

Do the above descriptions fit your personality? You are most likely an INTJ if they do. Consider taking a Briggs Myers personality test to be sure.

This content is brought to you by Janis Thies

iStockPhoto