Factors Affecting the Market Growth of Home Warranty Services

The report focuses on four forces that influence the growth of the Home Warranty Services market. These forces include the impact of the pandemic, the rise in urbanization, manufacturing and transportation activities, and digital trends. Read on to know more about the factors affecting the growth market of Home Warranty Services.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on home warranty services

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire home warranty services industry, from homeowners to insurance companies. This disease has increased repair requests and decreased profit in the industry, but it has also encouraged operators to invest in technology. The company of the best home warranties in Kentucky and other home warranty service providers continue to offer services and repair homes to the affected population. However, this year, home warranty companies are reporting delays due to COVID-19.

Home warranty companies must review and update their business continuity plans to protect consumers. These plans should account for current regulations and guidelines, including new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Health (DOH) guidance. In addition, it is critical to consider all potential COVID-19-related risks. The Offices of the Insurance Commissioner provide guidance to help insurance companies create contingency plans and ensure their operations are stable and secure.

Rise in urbanization

The global home warranty service market is primarily driven by the rise in urbanization and awareness among people about the importance of protecting home systems. This increase in urbanization is expected to drive the market in the coming years. A rise in urbanization in emerging economies such as India and China is a major driver of the home warranty service market. In addition, home warranty services are essential for homeowners as they often face unexpected repair costs.

Urbanization refers to the growth of rural areas into cities. Cities have always been the centers of growth, learning, economic opportunity, and religious freedom. By 2008, half the world’s population lived in cities. The first big wave of urbanization occurred during the Industrial Revolution in the eighteenth century. Future urban growth will occur in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. It is estimated that two-thirds of the world population will live in cities by 2050.

Manufacturing and transportation activities

Home warranty services’ manufacturing and transportation activities have been severely hampered in recent years. These restrictions were also detrimental to the resales sector, as home warranty services were not effectively sold through the financial channels. As a result, demand for home warranty services has declined significantly. However, as the global economic recovery begins, industries are resuming regular manufacturing and transportation activities and are expected to continue full-scale operations.

The global home warranty services market is segmented by type, distribution channel, and region. Revenue is projected to increase during the forecast period but slower than the current period. The National Association of Home Builders released its forecast on housing interest rates. The forecast indicated that total housing starts will remain high throughout the next two years but decline during the third quarter. However, rising home prices should more than compensate for these losses.

Impact of digital trends

The global home warranty services market is expected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period, rising at a compound annual growth rate of 5.3% over the next five years. Urbanization and the increasing awareness among consumers about protecting home systems are driving this market. Furthermore, digital trends such as the adoption of cloud-based technologies will further enhance the market’s growth. In addition, as more consumers opt for online home warranties, there are more opportunities for home warranty services to flourish.

The growing popularity of intelligent residential devices will spur the growth of warranty management systems in the region. These devices include wearables, audio, and video devices, and smart homes. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based warranty management systems will help service providers scale their businesses. The region is also expected to witness a strong growth rate in this market, driven by a growing acceptance of data security. As a result, the global market for warranty management systems is expected to be larger than the previous year.

