Factors That Can Influence Your Car Insurance Cost

Insurers usually set factors to determine the price of insurance premiums. These rating factors determine the risks of an insurance customer. It means that fewer risk factors will fetch you a cheaper auto insurance policy.

It is important to be aware of these factors to get yourself the best car insurance policy. One of these, the type of vehicle you drive, will greatly influence your car insurance costs . Others, such as your age or gender, have a lesser influence.

Take a detailed look at factors that determine your insurance costs and why.

Age and Gender

Your age and gender may affect your insurance rates. For example, most insurers set more expensive premiums for younger drivers and teenagers.

This cost is even higher for young males than for younger females. According to CDC, teenage males are twice as likely to die in car collisions than teenage females. So, insurance companies consider them less experienced and risky to insure.

But as drivers get older, the insurance premium gap between the genders becomes smaller. So, in older couples, insurers consider gender less and less, with other factors coming into play.

Older, more experienced drivers are more likely to get the best car insurance. Data has shown that teen drivers incur the highest car insurance costs. But older people above 40 incur more affordable costs.

Type of Vehicle

Some car models cost more to insure. This mostly depends on how expensive it is to repair or replace your car.

As a rule of thumb, flashy and expensive vehicles will have higher insurance premiums. So you will pay more for your sports car, limousine, or muscle car.

This high premium ensures the insurer can cover any repair or replacement costs.

Also, the cheapest car insurance rates often apply to older types of vehicles. Newer models will have high insurance rates. A new car or model is usually more expensive than an older version of the car. They also have added features that may be expensive to repair or replace.

Another reason for your car’s consideration is theft. Thieves and vandals usually go for the commonest cars in the U.S. These cars are easier to steal and hide or fence. So, you may pay higher premiums for your Toyota Camry, Honda Civic, GMC Sierras, and the likes.

Lastly, vehicles with several safety features have cheaper insurance. These safety tools may prevent injuries to the car’s occupants.

Driving History and Record

Your driving history shows the number of accidents and claims you have suffered in the past. In addition, insurance companies will use your records to predict your future performance.

So, your history and records will determine your car insurance premium. Reckless driving charges and DUIs affect your insurance rates. Insurance companies consider the accidents and claims made against you in the past. The more claims and accidents against you, the higher your rate.

On the other hand, your insurance premium rates will be lower if you have a clean driving record. Also, some insurers offer discounts for safe driving. So, if you want a lower premium when you renew, start driving safely or defensively.

Locality and Parking Spot

The place where you live and park your car may affect the cost of your car insurance. For example, there is a higher risk of accidents and theft in big urban cities with many cars.

Smaller and more rural towns have lower risk due to less traffic. This means that your premium will be higher if you live in a big, urban city. Conversely, your premium will be lower if you live in a small rural town.

Type of Coverage and Deductibles Chosen

There are various types of coverage policies provided by insurance companies. The type of coverage you choose will affect the cost of your insurance. Examples are personal injury protection, comprehensive coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage.

Choosing the best car insurance coverage means a higher premium. The deductible that you choose and agree to pay in the event of a loss also affects your insurance rate. You will pay less for the insurance policy if you have a higher deductible.

Credit Scores

Your insurance company may use your credit scores to determine your insurance premium. These credit scores are usually obtained from your credit reports.

Drivers with poor credit reports often pay more. Conversely, those with a good credit report get a better car insurance premium.

Studies have shown that drivers with poor credit are more likely to file claims. They also file more expensive claims than drivers who have a good credit report.

Mileage

Some insurance companies charge you per mileage. This includes how much you use your car and the distances covered. If you use your car more and over long distances, you may pay more for insurance.

Drivers who rarely use their car or drive shorter distances are likely to pay a lower premium. This is because most insurers view more mileage as more exposure to risk. But less mileage means your vehicle is less exposed to risk.

It is important to consider the mentioned factors when looking for car insurance. This will help you determine what factors are likely to affect your costs.

