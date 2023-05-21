Fear, Fate, and Dreams: 5 Ways to Take Control of Your Life

—

What is Life? Is it tangible you can predict or plan? Is it meant to be mundane or filled with adventures and risk? What experiences make for a better life?

Perhaps there’s a balance to be struck between limitations and desires, between a life without danger and one filled with mind-blowing tales of the past. What makes that balance possible is the power of your mind.

Here are five real-life ways to harness the power of our minds to tackle the roadblocks along the way and achieve our dreams:

Turn fear into your motivation: When I was a teenager, my father made me run barefoot for miles in the middle of a pitch-black bush path. He believed in raising boys to be fearless. While I was sure that human sacrifice sorcerers or wild animals might devour me at any moment, I understood that I had to confront my fears and keep going — if not, a more dreadful scenario awaited. I could barely see what was ahead and ran like a wild animal was chasing me. The grass was so tall I couldn’t see anything to my sides, in front, or behind me. As I ran, I began to feel the earth beneath the soles of my feet and allowed the tall grass to rub over my face and shoulders. When the moon disappeared, and clouds hid the stars, I focused on the delicate glow of the fireflies all around me, though I’d been warned never to hold them at night because the snakes feed on them. And I kept running.

If you have a strong desire to achieve something but an inner voice won’t stop telling you otherwise, that’s when you must take a step, or even a leap, if you can. Whatever roadblock appears, look for a way past it. Our successes are usually on the other side of our roadblocks. Face your fears and turn them into your motivation.

Acknowledge you’re here for a reason: I’ve had so many close encounters with death that someone once called me “a cat with nine lives.” But what happens if the cat uses up all its chances? Will the ninth life be the last, or is a life utterly indestructible? I may not have reasonable explanations for all my decisions, but I have come to accept that I owe my existence to something — or someone, somewhere. If there wasn’t a use for me, I’m sure I wouldn’t be here.

Think as far back as you can remember and imagine the people you’ve spent your best and worst memories with. Think of a near-death experience — if you’ve ever experienced one, and think of someone who felt loved because of you. Then, imagine what your life would have looked like without those who helped you form the best memories of your life. We all have a role in this world. You may simply need to acknowledge yours, no matter how simple it is.

Live your story: I used to think of my childhood as terribly sad — something I wanted desperately to fast forward right out of. I would envision a future for myself free of poverty and hardship. I became lost in those dreams. As the years got better, I came to understand my wishes for a better life. I needed to consider them in order to live my own story.

We create our stories by how we live. Living a purposeful life means choosing our paths and moving confidently, regardless of others’ expectations. Use positive affirmations as a drive to accomplish what you envision for yourself. The mortality of our stories depends on how many lives we touched, not on how much wealth we garnered, though both sometimes go hand in hand. Once we understand our lives, we can reflect on our earlier years and find the meaning and reasons we missed.

Practice patience: When I was eleven, my father stopped me in the hallway one Saturday morning. “Listen: You must exercise patience in everything you do,” he told me. “There’s nothing you set your heart to that you will not achieve if you learn to be patient.” He must have realized how I often drifted into dreams of a better future and how determined I was to align with those dreams. From the middle of nowhere in Nigeria, I was determined to defy the odds, attend the best veterinary school in the country, and win international scholarships and grants. I talked about it and I believed it would happen. But my father also understood that most dreams in life don’t quite happen as we imagine. He knew I would face tremendous challenges and disappointments, and that I would have to learn how to not give up.

In fact, the life I was headed for greatly differed from what the eleven-year-old me had envisaged. What it took was patience. As I got older, I made sure that every single moment and every decision was made with patience — and that got me through life’s countless tests.

Look at your life as a puzzle: After moving to the U.S., I enlisted in the U.S. Navy and operated the world’s deadliest weapon in the world’s greatest Air Force. My journey had been complicated to say the least, and every accomplishment came at some kind of cost. But that’s the puzzle of life. Trying to unravel its mystery deprives us of the thrill it manifests.

Think about the events that indeed occurred in your life. Although many of our endeavors seem similar to trying to fill a basket (with holes) with running water, it’s a foolish task. We must figure out a way to accept and live this life — our lives, by neither squandering it nor allowing this world to devour us.

This content is brought to you by Dr. ‘Deji Ayoade

