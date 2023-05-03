Feeding A Party On a Budget Using Costco Food

—

There are a lot of challenges when it comes to throwing a party or event but feeding your guest doesn’t have to be one of them. Whether you are throwing a simple kid’s birthday party or a larger, more upscale event, Costco can handle most of the food and catering needs.

Costco Catering and Party Platters

To make things extremely easy, Costco’s catering menu is broad enough to be all you need to feed your hungry partygoers. Costco’s catering isn’t technically catering where a group of cooks and servers come to your home or event to serve hot foods; instead, they offer takeaway party platters and food trays.

The prices range between $25 and $40 depending on the item and include croissant sandwich platters, deli platters, and even a humongous cocktail shrimp tray. Each platter feeds approximately 20 people and is a great starting point for any party.

The major downside to Costco’s catering and party platters is that the order has to be placed in the warehouse as well as picked up in the warehouse. It does require a trip to Costco to fill out the form and another trip on the day of the party to pick up the party platters.

One benefit is that only one day’s notice is needed, and the food trays can be ready as soon as Costco opens for that day. Some Costco’s open as early as 9:30 on weekends, giving you plenty of time to get your food back home in time for the party.

Costco Pizza

Another easy option that is more suited for small events or children’s birthday parties is to load up on Costco pizzas . Costco’s food court sells large 18” pizzas for $9.95, and each pizza will feed approximately 5-6 adults. The pizzas are available with pepperoni or just cheese.

If you need more than just a few pizzas for your party, calling in your order in advance is highly recommended. You can pre-order the pizzas and have them scheduled for pick up whenever you desire.

They also come with packets of crushed red peppers and parmesan cheese. It will be hard to get this type of value anywhere else.

Prepared Meals

Costco does make it easy with their ready-to-go catering options if you want to go that route. If you are looking for a little more of an elevated feel and a little more variety, you can create your party menu using Costco’s extensive food selection.

Another popular idea is to pick up a few of the heat and eat meals the night before your party and to prepare them the day of. Depending on your taste or even the theme of your party, some of the great options may be the mac and cheese tray, yakisoba stir fry noodles, or even the street taco kit.

Prep time and required cook time may vary, but most of Costco’s prepared meals only take about 10 minutes of actual hands-on cooking.

Don’t forget the appetizers

It’s easy enough to order a few items from Costco’s catering menu or a couple of pizzas from the food court, but you know what can make or break a party, the appetizers. Costco has everything you need from the standard chips to unique items such as 18-month-aged prosciutto or even some smoked salmon with crackers.

There are plenty of dips to choose from, but don’t overlook the frozen food aisle either. The crispy orange chicken laid out with some toothpicks can be fun, as well as some perfectly breaded tempura shrimp. Due to their bulk offerings, most of Costco’s frozen food options can be broken down and portioned into fun appetizers.

Everybody has eaten sandwiches or pizza at a party, so don’t be afraid to experiment and add a unique flare to your party.

Costco Cakes

Costco has everything you need for your party, from plates and napkins to appetizers and main dishes, including cakes and desserts. You can never go wrong picking up a pie or cheesecake from Costco. The jumbo portions are affordable and are great at feeding a crowd.

If you are throwing a kid’s birthday party, you aren’t going to beat the value of Costco’s custom-made cakes. Just like ordering party platters from their catering menu, you will have to submit the form at least the day before your cake order. Costco offers a few simple customizations and designs for your cake.

If you are looking for something a little more elegant and prestigious than a simple vanilla or chocolate birthday cake, check out Costco’s tiramisu bar cake or even their tuxedo cake.

