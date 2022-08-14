Finding the Best Gourmet Burgers in New York

—

Hamburgers are one of the most popular dishes in America. Hamburgers are a symbolic dish of the American culture, which has created the concept of fast food that later expanded worldwide.

Nevertheless, lately, a new hamburger concept has emerged, prompting an increasing interest in this traditional dish. We are talking about gourmet hamburgers. Instead of prioritizing the celerity in the production of hamburgers, which leads to the use of processed ingredients, gourmet hamburgers are made with healthy fresh ingredients. They can now be found on the menu of fine-dining restaurants.

New York is one of the cities that have taken the gourmet hamburger trend to the next level. This comes as no surprise since New York is, among other things, a culinary epicenter characterized by the affluence of many traditions coming from different backgrounds to create the most amazing dishes.

Indeed, many international visitors choose to visit New York to taste the best of its culinary productions. Gastronomic tourism is a growing trend that grows daily, motivating travelers to get a deeper insight into the local culture by tasting its dishes and learning about their history.

In that sense, going through a New York Food tour is a great way to discover New York. There are many Food tour in New York that allows visitors to eat their way through different neighborhoods and discover the history behind every corner of them.

Furthermore, you can choose a specialized Food Tour New York and taste the best hamburgers in town while strolling around its different neighborhoods.

If you are looking for the best gourmet hamburgers in New York, read below to learn about the top 6 hamburger spots according to new Yorkers.

New York must eat gourmet hamburgers.

Narrowing a list of the best hamburger spots in New York is not easy. There are so many options that are worse trying that many can think the list is unfair to those places that were not included.

With that being said, it is entirely possible that some great venues were excluded, but we are confident that the ones on the list are among the unforgettable ones.

1. Peter Luger Steak House

Founded in 1887 by Peter Luger, this restaurant was the favorite spot in Brooklyn in its early years. Currently, Peter Luger Steak House has expanded and can also be found in Great Neck, on the Northern Boulevard.

Peter Luger has a complete menu to try, but many don’t know that within that fantastic menu, there is one of the best New York burgers.

Served only at lunch, the Peter Luger burger stands out for its meat. It is a half-pound of beef only accompanied by onion.

Peter Lugar Steak House is open from Monday to Thursday (11:45 am – 9:45 pm), from Friday and Saturday (11:45 am – 10:45 pm), and on Sundays (12:45 pm -9:45 pm).

2. BK Jani

With three locations within New York, BK Jani is a tiny Pakistani place that makes a special burger dish. The recipe includes spicy mint chutney, which provides a unique taste to the big piece of meat.

BK Jani opens from Tuesday to Sunday from 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm, except for weekends when it opens earlier, at 12:30.

3. 4 Charles Prime Rib

Located in the West Village, 4 Charles is an intimate supper place that serves cuts of prime rib, fresh seafood, and strong drinks. The dish is served with two patties, loads of cheese, and sauce, often shared as an appetizer. Also, you can eat one of the most amazing burgers in the city.

The 4 Charles Prime Rib is open daily for dinner from 5 pm to 11:30 pm. On Sundays, it also serves brunch from 11 am – 2:30 pm. We recommend planning your visit because it can be hard to get a reservation.

4. Minetta Tavern

Described as “Parisian steakhouse meets classic New York City Tavern”, this tavern serves one of the most luxurious burgers in town.

Although Minetta Tavern is not incredibly affordable, its Black Label Burger is much worse tasting. The patty is basted with butter and made of dry-aged ribeye meat. This dish is topped with caramelized onions on a great bun.

The Minetta Tavern is located in Greenwich Village and opens daily for dinner (5:00 pm – 11:00 pm) and supper (11:00 pm – 12:00 am). Lunch is served from Thursday to Friday (12:00 pm – 3:30 pm), and brunches are only served on weekends (from 11 am to 3:30 pm).

5. Saigon social

Located on the Lower East Side, this Vietnamese restaurant is another proof of what fusion can accomplish in the gastronomic field. Its fat burger is topped with pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, and jalapeño slices to create one of the most amazing dishes. The meat is a combination of dry-aged ribeye and short ribs of high quality.

Saigon social opens from Sunday to Wednesday (5 pm – 9:30 pm) and from Thursday to Saturday (5 pm – 10:30 pm).

6. Corner Bistro

Located in West Village, Corner Bistro is one of the neighborhood’s last bohemian bars. Most of its customers appreciate that Corner Bistro has remained unchanged through time, conserving its original ambiance for more than half a century.

Corner Bistro serves an amazing burger whose meat is roughly packed beef. It opens from Sunday to Wednesday (11:30 am to 2:00 am) and from Thursday to Saturday (11:30 am to 4:00 am). Breakfast is served from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm.

To conclude, New York is packed with gastronomic activities that enhance experimenting. Taking a food tour across the city is a great way to try the best gourmet burgers in town and many other typical dishes while strolling through the most typical new yorker neighborhoods and discovering the history behind them.

—

This content is brought to you by Federico Da Fonseca

iStockPhoto