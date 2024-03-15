Finding the Time to Live Your Dreams (It Was Right There All Along)

—

When people see my long list of credentials and accomplishments (i.e., highly respected fitness expert, martial arts master with black belts in multiple disciplines, acclaimed self-defense instructor, published author, and popular lecturer, college professor with a Master’s Degree in Sports and Health Sciences, and so on), they often ask me how I did it. They assume I must have discovered some amazing secret to success, and they want to know what it is.

What I tell them is that there are no tricks or cheat codes. Nor is it a matter of hard work and willpower alone. It is mostly about investing time wisely, I inform them. You must treat time as a precious commodity since each moment you live is loaded with far more potential for personal growth and development than you’ve ever imagined was possible.

Time Management and the Quadrants of Priorities

To further examine our time management patterns, I’ve developed a concept I call the Quadrants of Priorities. This evaluation scheme rates the tasks you perform in terms of both importance and urgency.

There are four different quadrants within this system. They include:

Urgent and Important

If an activity is both urgent and important, you’ll have to make it your priority. You’ll feel stressed as the deadline approaches, knowing that you’ll experience negative consequences if you can’t finish your assignment or successfully complete your task on time.

When you have to do something that is both important and urgent, it might be related to a sudden emergency of some type, making it unavoidable. But in most instances you’ll be responding to a crisis you created by procrastinating, letting your duties or responsibilities slide until you couldn’t afford to do so anymore.

Urgent, but not Important

An example of urgent but ultimately unimportant activity is when people become involved in arguments or debates on social media sites like Facebook or X (Twitter). They may spend hours going back and forth with their virtual sparring partners, answering every insult or sarcastic remark with a putdown of their own. They may become obsessed with defeating their enemy by any means necessary, investing an inordinate amount of time and energy in a battle for intellectual supremacy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

None of this will have any meaningful consequences. But that can be hard to see when you’ve been sucked into the social media vortex, and allowed your participation to become compulsive.

Not Urgent and Not Important

Examples of non-urgent, non-important activities include anything you don’t need to be doing, but have chosen to do anyway.

Aimless Internet browsing fits this description, as does idle channel surfing, random texting, compulsive snacking, or anything else others might label as non-productive and unhelpful. You’ll be more likely to pursue activities that are neither urgent nor important when you’re bored, or when you’ve been facing a lot of stress and are looking for a momentary escape.

Not Urgent, but Important

This is a real sweet spot, and it’s the quadrant we’d all like to live in for as much time as possible.

Here you’ll initiate actions that will deliver some type of benefit to your life, but on your own terms and at a time of your own choosing. You’ll manage your hours efficiently with the assistance of an organized and meticulously planned schedule, which will ensure that you get important things done in a timely manner and avoid the stress and anxiety that always accompanies procrastination.

What the four quadrants really measure is how efficiently you’re using time, which is something you need to know before you create a plan for self-improvement.

To see where you stand, it will be necessary to sit down and perform a thorough and honest inventory, where you list all the activities you usually perform during a typical day. Then you’ll be able to see how much time you’re actually wasting (not urgent and not important, urgent but not important), how much stress you’re adding to your life through your procrastination and lack of organization (urgent and important), and how much of time’s potential you’re exploiting to the fullest (not urgent but important).

If you perform such an inventory, you’ll likely find your use of time has been highly inefficient. You’ll see that you haven’t been treating each moment of time as precious, acting as if you have all the time in the world and that you can always do tomorrow what you didn’t find time for today.

But you don’t live forever, meaning the time you have available is finite. When you squander it on compulsions or waste it on trivial matters, this represents a lost opportunity to accomplish something that could contribute to your personal or professional development, or to the health and welfare of your friends and family.

Needless to say, the time you’ve already wasted is time you’ll never recover. But there is nothing to be depressed about, because the moments you still have in front of you are filled with possibility. Time is spacious, and you can pack a lot more into it than you realize.

Steady and Consistent Wins the Race, and Everything Else

With a steady and consistent effort, just about anything is possible. This is a testament to the power-packed potential of time, which can be illustrated by the following example:

Suppose you’ve always wanted to write a novel. If you invested just 20 minutes a day five days a week producing half a page of text, you would be able to complete that novel in just two years’ time. And if you kept going you could produce a series of 10 novels in just 20 years’ time, establishing yourself as one of the more prolific authors around.

But from your perspective, the time you actually invested in this project wouldn’t amount to much more than a pittance. In fact your loved ones probably wouldn’t even notice what you’d been doing.

To further demonstrate the surprising benefits of the steady and consistent approach, I often recommend that people try saving five dollars a day, every day for a period of one year. This wouldn’t require any notable sacrifices, but by the end of the year they would have saved $1,825, which could be used to fund a great vacation, install a home gym, pay off a nagging credit card debt, or make the largest contribution they’d ever made to their favorite charity.

What all of this proves is that it doesn’t take nearly as much effort as you might think to make dramatic changes in the way you’ve been living. You can get fit and trim, earn your first black belt, learn a foreign language or how to play a musical instrument, make a documentary film, return to college to earn your degree, or develop your potential in a thousand other ways without a heroic investment of time, money or mental or physical energy. Few things you’d like to accomplish are truly outside your grasp, they only become impossible if you convince yourself that you just don’t have the time.

Building Your Palace of Success from the Bricks of Time

If you select a series of goals for personal or professional growth and development, and then adopt a steady and consistent approach to achieving them, you will be on the road to becoming an authentic high achiever. Your time management practices will undergo a radical transformation, and when you take your next time management inventory you’ll discover that you’re now spending the majority of your hours in the ‘not urgent, but important’ quadrant, which is where life’s winners reside most of the time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Time is a dimension with magical properties, and once you start using it wisely you’ll be able to get more out of it than you ever dreamed was possible. Keep piling one brick on top of another without stopping and eventually you’ll construct a grand and magnificent palace, where you can spend the rest of your days basking in luxury while celebrating your decision to finally start living life to its fullest.

—

This content is brought to you by Nathan Falde

iStockPhoto