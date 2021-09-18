Fine Jewelry Guidelines for 21st Century Romance

—

For centuries, jewelry standards for couples have been dictated by tradition. Expectations for engagement rings, wedding bands, men’s jewelry fashion and beyond have been set to encompass straight relationships and the “ideal” American romance.

It’s the 21st Century — and, although there are things we love about fine jewelry traditions, we strongly believe big changes are necessary to include every unique couple and relationship.

If there’s anything you know about your love story, it’s that you want to take it to the next level. Luckily, there are tons of options for keeping the romance alive in feminist, egalitarian and LGBTQ+ relationships.

Whether you’re wondering about fine jewelry traditions for gay weddings or how to respectfully pop the question as an egalitarian, we’ve compiled some ideas for how you can continue the romance, misogyny not included.

Communication Is Key for the Egalitarian Fine Jewelry Pick

In any relationship, communication is key. We encourage modern couples to have honest conversations with one another about the constitution of marriage and how they wish to pursue a commitment.

For some, the traditional engagement and wedding ring is the answer. Others may like the idea of formal commitment and a ring but without the official marriage certificate. Being honest with your partner about your needs and examining what feels right to you is a beautiful way to build on mutual respect. Allow yourself to dream about what the perfect proposal and engagement ring look like to you. Then, work with your partner to turn your ideas into reality.

Consider Planning a Co-Proposal

You and your partner are carving your own path for what it means to be in love.

For you, planning a proposal and wedding ceremony is a personal decision — and one you don’t take lightly.

Instead of going the traditional route, consider a co-proposal. This is an event where you both present a ring and give a small speech confessing your love. A co-proposal can be planned in a beautiful location with just you and your partner.

You’ll have a general idea of the day’s activities, but there’s still plenty of room for surprises.

Let’s talk about the engagement rings! You’re completely in control of how you choose and present your special rings. You can create the designs together or give loose guidelines for what you’d like in an engagement ring.

Navigating Engagement and Wedding Ring Cost as a Modern Couple

How do you handle the cost of engagement rings as a modern couple? For many, splitting the cost is the answer. Couples will pick out the engagement rings together — or have them custom-made. A meaningful quote or poem can be engraved on the inside of the ring, and stones can be chosen to represent family heritage.

Allowing space for both of you to be involved in the engagement ring buying process is an awesome way to build unity and equality in your relationship — and rebel against the patriarchy.

Alongside the engagement rings, consider buying each other surprise gifts that represent your marriage — and that you know they’ll cherish forever.

Choose Rings That Show Off Your Pride

Today, many fine jewelry companies offer pride-inspired fine jewelry lines. You can purchase from a company you feel good about supporting — and find a ring you know he, she or they will be proud to wear.

When it comes time to get down on one knee, check out this list of swoon-worthy same-sex proposal ideas.

A Traditional Wedding Proposal, but Make It Feminist

Is your partner passionately egalitarian but still captured by the idea of a traditional marriage proposal? There are tons of ways you can pull off a surprise proposal while keeping it feminist-friendly.

Plan your proposal speech with feminist-friendly language.

Write out your proposal ahead of time and double-check it for any misogynist language. You want to reaffirm that you love her as an individual and an equal.

Give her an opportunity to confess her love.

In a traditional marriage proposal, it’s the man who gets down on one knee and confesses his love. The woman only has to say “yes”. We love the idea of including time and space for her to confess her own feelings.

Let her plan something special for the proposal.

If she genuinely wants to be surprised by the proposal, consider planning a day after the proposal where she can plan her own engagement ring presentation and event.

Consider a Lab-Created Diamond Ring

Another important aspect of being a modern couple is environmental responsibility.

Many couples are rightfully concerned about the mining and environmental issues that come alongside purchasing a diamond ring. Today, there are tons of options for man-made diamonds that are grown sustainably in a lab. These diamonds are also significantly more budget-friendly than natural diamonds.

If environmental responsibility is keeping you from the ring of your dreams, this is a perfect option.

Fine Jewelry Gifts Can Still Show Love Without Boundaries

It’s still totally possible to keep sweet fine jewelry traditions in your relationship — without compromising your values. We’re cheering you on in your journey to love without boundaries.

