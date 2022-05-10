Five Helpful Prom Season Suggestions for All the Loving Single Fathers

—

It can be extremely hard to grow up in this day and age. That’s why it’s critical for all loving and attentive fathers to do whatever they can to make their youngsters feel secure and well-adjusted. If you’re a single dad who wants to help your young daughter make it through prom season as a success, these five suggestions may be able to help you greatly. Remember, bad information from the media can do a number on girls who, simply put, just want to have fun.

One – Steer Clear of All Body Judgement

The media makes many women feel self-conscious about their appearances and bodies specifically. If you’re going shopping for prom dresses with your daughter, make a point to be 100 percent free of judgment and negativity. Compliment her on her self-confidence and her grace. Refrain from making her feel judged about the shape of her physique, the slenderness of her thighs, and anything else along those lines. Stress the value of inner beauty. If you help your daughter understand that it’s truly what’s inside that counts, then you can help do away with body pressures that plague women all over the globe day in and day out. There are so many women who feel “ugly” and “fat” these days.

Two – Encourage Your Daughter to Talk to You Freely

Don’t let your daughter worry about being “fat” all by herself. Encourage her to talk to you in an open and candid manner. Tell her truthfully about all of the things that make you doubt yourself when you were younger. Talk to her about how you overcame the things that make you feel self-conscious. Be as specific as possible. Your goal should be to establish a relationship with your daughter that’s simultaneously nurturing and forthright.

Three – Show Her That Lack of a Proposal Is No Big Deal

Some young women panic about the mere idea of not being asked out to prom. If your daughter didn’t get a proposal for the big night, then you should respond to it in a manner that makes her understand that it’s truly not a big deal at the end of the day. Talk about how most prom night dates end up being awkward. Talk about how most people don’t even stay with their prom night romances for long. Make sure your daughter understands that spending prom night in the company of her dear friends may even be the superior route. Friends last forever, after all.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Four – Give Your Daughter Honest and Genuine Compliments

Your daughter most likely will try on dozens and dozens of prom dresses during her quest. It’s up to you to make sure that your daughter feels and looks her best on her special evening. If she tries on gorgeous long prom dresses, talk about how elegant all of the cuts make her look. If she tries on equally stunning sequins prom dresses , talk about her radiant and glamorous she looks as well. Go above and beyond to pamper “daddy’s little girl” with compliments that are both flattering and honest.

Don’t ever act like you simply don’t care about her prom quest search. A little bit of care from a father can mean the world to a daughter who is already stressed out due to the often taxing prom gown search journey. Take the time to ask your daughter in-depth questions about the entire experience. Talk to her about the prom and related topics at the dinner table on a nightly basis.

Five – Tell Your Daughter That You’re Ready to Help Her in Any Way You Can

Getting ready for prom night can be a tough experience even for the most secure and confident teenagers out there. If you want your daughter to tackle the whole thing like a champion, then you should do your part. Tell your daughter that you’re more than willing to help her in any manner. Tell her you’ll assess prom dress choices with her. Tell her that you’ll drive her to any and all dress shops that pique her interest. Make sure your daughter grasps that she’s not alone in her prom dress adventures.

—

This content is brought to you by Echo Gao.

iStockPhoto