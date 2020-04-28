Four Gifts for Nursing Week That Nurses Will Actually Want

—

Once a year nurses are formally celebrated with the designation of Nurses Week. While patients and their families may show their appreciation throughout the year as they encounter nurses for their health care needs, Nurses Week is an annual opportunity for management, employers, and the community at large to recognize the hard work nurses provide.

All too often Nurses Week results in photos ops for management to provide yet another kitchen magnet, pen, or button stating “I love nurses.” Nurses accept these repetitive, unnecessary, and often unwanted gifts with a polite smile. But what do nurses really want? Here are five easy ways to show appreciation to nurses that nurses will actually enjoy.

1. Free lunch

Nurses are notoriously busy people. The question is often not when they will take a lunch break but if they will take a lunch break. Providing nurses with a warm, free meal that is not simply deli-meat sandwiches can go a long way to showing a nurse that you care about their well-being. Of course, allowing time to eat the meal is equally important. If not all nurses are present on the day of the lunch, consider providing them with meal vouchers that they can redeem at another time.

2. Time off

Long hours, tired feet, stressful shifts: these are just a few of the challenges nurses encounter on a regular basis. If at all possible, consider providing nursing staff with a few hours of additional paid time off. This is both a welcome gift and can additionally help with staff morale and staff retention.

3. Tickets to a show

Nurses, like everyone, have a life outside of work. Unfortunately, many nurses feel too exhausted from their work world to have energy left to plan events in their downtime. Tickets to a local live theatre or dinner show that can be enjoyed as a group encourages both team building, stress relief, and positive mental health.

4. Group spa treatment

While individual spa treatments for each nurse may not be within the institution’s budget, consider bringing an aesthetician to the workplace who can provide a group rate. A ten-minute foot scrub or scalp massage may be the only massage a nurse gets all year. This is a perk that is sure to be a hit.

Nurses are a special group of people. The physical, mental, and emotional intensity of many nursing roles can be overwhelming for even the most seasoned nurse. For example, a typical hospice nurse sees a majority of their patients pass away within weeks and months. Next time you wonder how to show nurses gratitude for all that they do, consider one of these four gifts that will let nurses breathe a little easier and know that they really are appreciated.

