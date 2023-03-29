Four Kinds Of Manly – Different Ways Healthy Masculinity Might Show Itself

—

In the 21st century, we face the challenge that we often don’t have a clear image of good masculinity. Popular media has a thousand negative ideas of masculinity – including boarish boyfriends, abusive fathers, and arrogant men at bars. But popular culture is a little light on positive images of men being “manly”. Men are often portrayed as self-obsessed and functionally incompetent. The men on the show “Friends” grow more clownish and dysfunctional as the show progresses because that’s what the audience resonates with. We see a thousand adverts daily where the naive and clueless boyfriend is educated by his smarter, long-suffering girlfriend. But reversing that formula would come across as very distasteful and “on-the-nose” in our current culture.

Now… I’m not saying men haven’t earned a little ribbing over the years. You only need to look back to some of the sexist ads of the 1950s to understand why the pendulum has swung so hard in the other direction. And all the stereotypes – the abusive dad and arrogant bar guy – exist in real life. We know why they’re bad. That’s not the problem.

The problem is, what does the alternative look like? What’s our picture of good masculinity? What does “manliness” look like when expressed positively? In the media, we see brave, noble soldiers – both the made-up, cartoonish kind in Marvel movies and the more serious, realistic depictions in war movies. But those are fundamentally men of violence – men who fight bravely for a good cause. There’s little call for that around the office cubicles or at home around the dinner table. So what does good masculinity look like in the everyday?

Also, are there different ways positive masculinity can look? Although manliness is hard to define officially, it’s often associated with concepts like strength, courage, and leadership. So is manliness intrinsically linked with dominant alpha-leader types, or can it exhibit in a range of ways?

Let’s ask how healthy masculinity might look in four common types of personality.

Four animals with a sense of “humor”

Since the time of Greek philosophers, humanity has had the idea of four distinct personality types – Choleric, Sanguine, Phlegmatic and Melancholy (this is different from the normal English sense of “melancholy”). These were first based on the belief that your personality was governed by four liquids inside you (blood, phlegm, yellow bile and black bile) which we now know to be complete nonsense. But the four personality types are still often referred to as a way to describe common personality types, particularly when focusing on each type not being good or bad but simply different from the others.

In recent years, they are often used for team building and management purposes, and often described using four animals that embody the traits associated with each personality type – Lions, Golden Retrievers, Beavers, and Otters. So just for a moment, let’s look at each of these distinct personality types and ask – how does good masculinity look for that personality type?

Lions (Choleric personalities)

The lions are probably closest to the classic view of masculinity. This personality type tends to be direct, outspoken, and often ambitious. Normally highly intentional extroverts, lions know what they want to happen, and they’ll generally do what it takes to make it happen. Lion types are often found in leadership roles, as they’re determined to make things happen, and keen to ensure others get involved with the plan.

At their worst, lion types embody some of the most famously negative traits associated with masculinity – they can be bad-tempered bullies, determined to push until their goals are achieved, no matter who gets hurt along the way.

However, although lions can be bullies and thugs, they can also play the superhero. Choleric personalities who choose to use their strength and determination to help others – pushing for things to be better and fighting against people trying to exploit the weak – those lions have become champions and protectors. This kind of masculinity people are generally on board with – strength and courage used to help others. And while our minds might jump to Superman or Captain America fighting some villain with their fists, it doesn’t have to be about violence. A lawyer helping a family pro-bono (free of charge), a teenage boy walking a friend home to help them feel safe, a dad taking on 100% parenting for a couple of days to give mom some rest… all of these show strength used to protect and champion.

Of course, these aren’t exclusively male actions – both male and female lawyers work pro-bono, and a lot of mums do the lion’s share of parenting (no pun intended). But if we’re asking what good masculinity looks like, strength used to champion and protect is definitely on the list.

Beavers (Melancholy personalities)

Beaver personalities are planners and strategists. Although they’re often just as determined as Lion types, they’re often more introverted and less confrontational. Beavers have a plan and intend to make it happen – they just don’t need YOU to know about it. They tend to be forward-thinking, strategic, and well-prepared. At their best, Beavers are the administrators and strategists that make everything work. At their worst, they’re evil masterminds and expert manipulators.

It would be easy for people to assume the non-confrontational side of beaver types makes them less manly, but the question is – what strengths do they have, and how are they used? A beaver can be a champion and protector by thinking ahead and doing the homework to protect those around them. They’re the bosses that are always two steps ahead at looking out for their employees (rather than outsmarting them). The dads who always keep the car serviced and the first aid kit stocked – and they’re the first aid pro in the family whose training is always up to date. They’ve also done the homework – so they’ll be the one that knows the good mechanics around Boston, or the nearest first aid course Melbourne has on offer.

Beaver types don’t need to fight and confront others to show masculinity. They’re smart, confident, capable, in control, and well-prepared. They know what you need long before you do, and care for the people around them by taking the initiative and intercepting problems long before they happen.

Otters (Sanguine personalities)

Otters are the unpredictable life of the party. They tend to be fun-loving, impulsive, creative, and spontaneous. Often good with other people, they differ from lions in that they’re generally not goal focused – they prefer to take life as it comes and prefer ideas to objectives. They’re often innovators and risk-takers. At their best, they’re mad scientists, creatives and visionaries. At worst, they’re the idiots who never consider the consequences and always end up in the hospital because they didn’t think something through (and on youtube as a cautionary tale).

What healthy masculinity looks like in Otter types has a lot to do with fearlessness. The courage to take risks and try something different. It’s the ones that can direct their energy and enthusiasm to climb mountains or create something new and incredible. Also, as leaders, they tend to lead by example rather than authority, trying to help others catch their vision and run with it. They’re the fearless ones who inspire those around them.

Golden Retrievers (Phlegmatic personalities)

The Golden Retrievers are loyal, steadfast, and patient. Although relatively passive and often introverted, they tend to be excellent listeners and observers. At their best, they make superb counselors and listeners and wise advisors. At worst, they can be broody depressives who internalize everything and never confront anything.

When exhibiting positive masculinity, Golden Retrievers tend to be an emotional rock of stability – they’re the anchor that friends and family depend on. They’re loyal, faithful, and never give up on their loved ones. They also tend to be wise advisors, patient listeners, and have very long tempers. They never miss a child’s sports game, and they’re always there when you need them.

The Big Picture

“Manliness” is a hard concept to pin down. Masculinity isn’t just a matter of being physically strong, or naturally dominant. It’s a complex idea, and many traits we often consider manly can show themselves in both positive and negative ways. Not to mention the fact that very few of those traits are exclusively male.

However, as we examine different aspects of manliness in different personality types, one common factor seems to emerge. The difference between “toxic” and healthy masculinity isn’t about being strong, dominant, or courageous. Rather, it is what use those traits are put to – do we use them to bully or protect? To put others beneath us or to care for and protect those around us?

Worth thinking about as we wrestle with what it means to be male in the 21st century.

