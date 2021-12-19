Freestanding Bathtubs: Everything You Need to Know

—

A freestanding bathtub is a classic element of a luxury bathroom. These are the ones you regularly see in advertising brochures, blogger stories, and interior design magazines. And if you take a closer look at the features of the freestanding bath itself, as well as the nuances of its installation, that everything is not so difficult.

Basic Installation Rules

Unless in a too small room it is not entirely possible to place such a method, and in this case, the built-in option is better suited, it is more compact and is installed flush with the wall. Stop by at https://www.aquaticausa.com/ to order your dream bath here.

The installation process differs from the built-in plumbing installing since there is an unspoken rule: install all elements in front and on the side. But the plumbing of a freestanding bathtub can be considered an independent element of the room decor. So, pipes covered with chrome, copper, brass or nickel can decorate the wall, or they hide in the floor, helping to create a minimalist interior.

Top Installation Tips:

Before starting the installation, it is necessary to shut off the water supply;

If the bath needs to be turned over, it must be covered with a dust-proof sheet to prevent mechanical damage;

After installation, you need to check the height on each side to make sure that it stands exactly;

It is necessary to leave a gap of at least 50 cm between the bath and the nearest wall so that it can be used as a passage.

The mixer and other elements are installed after the bath stands where it is supposed to. Ensure that warm and cold water were supplied before fixing the mixer. Then, using flexible connectors, the mixer is attached to the edge of the bath itself – this is the final stage of the work.

Freestanding Baths Benefits

In case you are already intimidated by the complex installation process, let’s remember how this type of product is gaining popularity. In addition to luxurious design, such plumbing offers owners complete freedom of placement, style, shape, design elements. You can approach such a bath from any side, and it is also very convenient. And in conclusion, let’s remember that this is a finished product, it doesn’t need to be sewn up with ceramic tiles and the joints hermetically sealed.

And if you look closely at Aquatica products, you will see how chic design solutions from high-quality patented materials are embodied in practice. In the Aquatica range, there are already more than 60 items in different shapes, sizes, and styles. Choose the most luxurious among them and create that relaxing and gentle atmosphere that you dream of.

