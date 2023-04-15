From the Starting Gates to the Operating Room: A Surgeon’s Journey into Horse Racing

—

Horse racing is a sport that captures the hearts of many, where jockeys and their trusty steeds compete for glory, fame, and fortune. Dr. Keith Myrick, a Louisville, KY surgeon, has dedicated his life to this exhilarating sport. He has made a name for himself as a successful horse owner with an impressive career spanning several decades. His accomplishments have earned him a well-deserved reputation as a respected figure in the horse racing community, with numerous accolades and awards. Keith’s passion for horses started at a young age, and he quickly became enamored with these majestic creatures. He worked his way up in the industry to become a prominent owner with a string of successful horses. With each race, his horses continue to capture the hearts of fans worldwide with their impressive performances on the track. Join us as we take a closer look at Keith’s journey in horse racing, from his humble beginnings to his triumphs as a celebrated horse owner.

Keith was born and raised in a small town in Louisville, KY in 1970, and from a young age, he knew that his heart belonged to horses. From his early days, he grew up in an enclave called Valley Downs on the south side of Louisville. Every street was named after a previous KY Derby winner. After a short stint in professional basketball, he went to medical school and began his venture in horse ownership soon after. Keith and a couple of friends purchased their first racehorse, Supreme Charm, in 1999 and thus began the journey into professional horse racing.

As a horse owner, he has owned some of the most notable horses in the sport, including Noble’s Promise, Dream Empress, Cougar Ridge, and Purely a Dream. These equine wonders have achieved extraordinary feats with top finishes in some of the sport’s biggest races, including the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders’ Cup. Some of these horses have earned upward of more than $3 million. Keith’s unwavering commitment to horse racing has earned him widespread recognition. He is a highly respected figure in the industry, and his passion and expertise continue to inspire others in the horse racing community.

Keith’s journey was not always smooth sailing, though. He was plagued with underwhelming horses that didn’t meet his expectations for years. However, his fortunes improved in 2008 when he struck gold with a filly named Dream Empress. This magnificent creature won the coveted Darley Alcibiades Stakes at Keeneland and finished an impressive 2nd in the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile Fillies held at Santa Anita Park that same year.

But Keith’s success story doesn’t stop there. In 2009, he added another feather to his cap with stakes races and earning nearly $1.2 million in his career. Keith’s knowledge and expertise in horse racing have been tested, and he has come out on top every time.

Always looking to push the boundaries, Keith delved into the breeding side of the business in 2019. While it’s still early, he is confident that his breeding program will be as successful as his racing career. With his vast experience and passion for horses, there’s no doubt that he will produce some fantastic horses in the years to come.

The Take Away

Keith’s journey in horse racing is one of passion, dedication, and perseverance. His unwavering commitment and passion for the sport have led him to succeed as an owner in the industry.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a deep understanding of horses and a unique ability to bring out the best in them. He has won numerous accolades, including several titles and numerous trips to the winner’s circle, which has left a lasting impact on the horse racing world. Keith’s journey encourages aspiring horse owners, proving that anything is possible in horse racing with hard work and determination.

