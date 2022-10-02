Fun Ways to Feature Your Pets in Holiday Cards

—

Pets are beloved family members, so it’s only natural to want to include them in family activities, like making a Christmas card. After all, every photo looks a thousand times better when it includes a cute furry friend, right?

So, if you’re looking for ideas, here are a few tips and tricks to get the inspiration going!

The Perfect Family Photo

A Christmas card should convey feelings of happiness and warmth, so why not do a family photo shoot? It may be a bit challenging to bring everyone together in front of the camera (especially if your family includes rambunctious children or moody teenagers), but it is definitely worth the effort!

A classic family photo with a snowy background is the best option when making Christmas photo cards for your loved ones (parents, grandparents, and close friends). Also, don’t feel the need to keep a serious pose – you can get as silly as you like! Plus, your pets will definitely want to join in the fun, which will make the resulting photos a lot more interesting and fun.

Dress Up for the Occasion

Whether you’re a large family or it’s just you and your furry friend(s), a silly costume always gets the job done. And, since you’re working on a Christmas card, why not dress as Santa or an elf? Also, make sure to find a cute costume for your pet(s) – they’ll look amazing in a Santa hat and coat!

If you don’t want to give into the Christmasy theme, there are other costumes you can try, but make sure you find ones that match your four-legged companion(s). This way, you’ll be able to tell a wonderful story that has you as protagonists.

Pets help boost our mental health just by being around, but if you get them involved in various activities (even if it’s to play dress-up), you’ll make them happy as well. So don’t limit your daily interactions to walks and plays; make them a part of your life and help them feel included!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Include Everyone’s Signature

When you send out a Christmas card, it’s nice to add a few words and have everyone in the photo sign their names, right? So why not let your pet sign their name as well? After all, they probably are the main attraction of the photo!

The best way to do this is by adding your dog or cat’s paw print to the card. Now, this may be a bit of a messy job, so it’s best to try taking your pet’s paw prints on a sheet of paper first. Once you get the perfect signature, use photo editing software to add it to the card.

Make Your Pet the Star

If you’re looking for a different take on the classic family Christmas card, a good idea is to focus entirely on your pets. So get your phone or camera and try to catch them in a moment of candid naughtiness to make the card more fun.

True, you may have to spend a day or two trying to get the perfect photo , but it is all worth it! And, if things really don’t go well, feel free to stage a situation by draping them in Christmas lights or hiding some treats under a pile of globes.

Lastly, if your pets are no longer in their youthful, curious years, you can still get an amazing shot of them lazing around in front of the tree or the fireplace.

Wrap Up

A photoshoot with your pet(s) is the perfect occasion to celebrate their contribution to the health of the family and make long-lasting memories you’ll treasure for years to come. So don’t miss out on the opportunity!

—

This content is brought to you by Sarilaya Cada.

iStockPhoto