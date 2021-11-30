Functionality Meets Style With Men’s Leggings

—

Men’s leggings are becoming the go-to item of clothing for so many guys – from the savage warrior running an ironman to the stylish dude in the street. It’s that blend of functionality and style that beats everything else hands down.

Let’s take a look at why YOU need a pair of these bad boys in your life!

What are Meggings and Why are They the New Trend for Men?

While the ladies have been lovin’ life in their cool fashion leggings and compression clothing, us fellas have been missing out. Secretly, we’ve wanted to slip on a pair of comfy leggings that feel like a second skin and look like a million bucks.

But society said no. Well, here’s news for you: times they are a-changing. Now’s the time to cut loose and let old ideas die in the dust. A new era of men’s fashion is upon us. One where men’s sports tights take performers past their limits, where men’s yoga leggings help yogis find new realms of comfort, and where men’s leggings bring a new dimension of style to the streets.

Still not convinced? Let’s dive head first into the detail of why tights for men rock the kasbah in every conceivable way.

Functions of Wearing Tights for Men

Wearing men’s leggings is an experience like no other. Take a peep at specific functions of wearing sports tights for men, compression workout leggings and men’s fashion leggings.

Warmth and comfort

Tired of feeling freezing cold during those early morning runs? Compression clothing is made from high-tech fabric that’s breathable and insulated, so you can stay warm and toasty in the winter, without sweating it up in the summer.

Whatever you’re wearing, comfort is key. With men’s tights, comfort is front and center. Special sweat-wicking technology keeps you nice and dry – no dreaded sweaty crotch wearing these fellas. Meanwhile, the durable spandex/nylon material slips onto your legs like a second skin, with flat seams that keep everything irritation-free.

Let’s talk chafing. There isn’t anything worse than thigh rubbing. With quality men’s gym leggings are built to be chafe-free, so that you’re training till it hurts – in the right areas.

Muscle support

Specifically designed with your muscles in mind, men’s compression leggings deliver sports-grade muscle support, help you crush it in the gym and smash your PB times when out running. It’s not just the physical aspect – less injuries, improved blood flow for extra endurance – but your muscles feel stronger and larger.

Whether it’s a crazy workout session, sprint training, an intense yoga session, a mammoth hike or a cycling odyssey, good support for your hammies, glutes, calves and quads is an absolute must. Just sayin’.

Improved recovery

You ever felt that crazy muscle-soreness the day after an intense workout, run or cycle? That’s called DOMS. Delayed onset muscle soreness won’t hit you like it used to when wearing a good pair of men’s gym leggings or workout compression shorts.

Enhanced performance

Can you imagine Lebron flying around the court with a pair of baggy sweatpants? Nope. That’s because the guy’s a pro and demands the kind of kit that’s gonna take his game to the next level.

Likewise, if you’re a sportsman, you’re gonna need something that raises your game. Men’s sports tights that are built for performance help you go higher, faster and stronger for longer. No half-measures, only full-on beast mode performance.

Flexibility

You can’t have cat-like flexibility without the right workout wear. Quality men’s gym pants give you the freedom of movement to flex with the best of them, with no fear of rips. So, if you’re still struggling to touch your toes, you can blame it on your age or the boogie… just do yourself a favor and invest in some proper flexible tights for men.

How to Wear Meggings With Style?

So, we’re all agreed that “men can’t wear leggings” is nothing but jibba-jabba.

Okay… now’s the time to go forth and express yourself. Here are some tips on how to unleash your inner rock star and wear men’s fashion leggings like a boss.

Street style

The streets are a place where you dare to be different. So go all out, with mixed-up colors and accessories paired with jet black fashion leggings and multicolored sneakers. Or, throw on a black tank top and wear some animal print tights for men. Whatever you do, wear it with a swagger and forget the rules. Be whoever you wanna be.

Keep it simple

Let’s get back to basics. Simple colors and plain cuts, for some classic style. Mix up black and white – so plain white tee with some slick black leggings. Or go black top and white leggings, or branch out with some subtle pastel colors. Either way, class is permanent, whether you’re at the gym, on the street, or living it up at a festival.

Dress to impress

Leggings aren’t just for workouts or the streets. Get your outfit right and you can bring some fresh elegance to the table. If you’re heading out on the town for the evening, slip on some jet black leggings, a slim black jacket, a cool white shirt, and a skinny black tie. Then top it off with a classic top hat and stylish sneakers. You’ll be turnin’ heads all night, son!

Be a one-tone wonder

Nothing owns a room like an amazing monotone outfit. Think shocking pink leggings with a pink leather jacket and pink boots. Or go for gold and get studded up head to toe. Or instead, go one-tone red, or even blue. Whatever the hell you do, strut the streets like you own them and have fun expressing your inner wild man!

Where to Wear Men’s Leggings?

Whether you opt for a perfect all-rounder, or you invest in a pair for every occasion, here are the spots where you should be rocking your men’s leggings.

At the gym

There’s no place for dull workout wear in this day and age. So, ditch these shabby old sweatpants and get some men’s gym leggings – supreme comfort, enhanced performance, high-grade construction, with serious style to boot.

At a festival

There ain’t no better place to rock men’s leggings than a festival! The best place to shrug loose those inhibitions and throw up a big festive middle finger to conformity, festivals are all about cutting loose while getting wild and wonderful.

Outdoors

When it comes to getting out into the great outdoors and exploring your outer limits, nothing keeps those legs going like compression-grade men’s sports tights. Wherever it’s running, hiking, climbing, kayaking, or mother-flippin’ base-jumping… slip on your second skin and get out there my man!

