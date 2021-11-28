Getting Over The Stigma Of A Positive STD Test

—

Please Note: This is a paid article that is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person. This article does not constitute an endorsement or approval of this product or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of this product.

Going for an STD test and getting a positive result can be frightening. It’s not uncommon to feel scared or embarrassed to find out that you have an STD. Anyone can get shaken up with a positive STD result. But no matter what the result is, you can still lead a healthy and normal life. All you need to have is the right and positive mindset to deal with a positive result from STD testing.

The stigma that centers around STDs makes it difficult for people diagnosed with an STD to cope with their daily lives. When a person goes for an STD test and returns with a positive result, they often feel like they have lost something or feel guilty or did something wrong. The stigma that people will judge them for their immorality and act as barriers to happy relationships in the future is very much prevalent in society. According to general opinion, having an STD depicts immorality and indecency. People may judge infected people like they are bad and sinful people with no sense of character.

Why Negative Responses to Positive Results?

The reason why a positive result can inflict such a deep cut is that sex can be such a controversial topic to some that can raise eyebrows when discussed openly. For many people, sex remains a bedroom talk. This narrow mindset about sex and sexual health is one of the reasons why STDs continue to affect the nation in an upward trend. It does society more harm than good, concealing all the matters relating to sex. Without proper sex and sexual health education, people will not understand the cause of this so-called taboo infection. They will not understand what it takes to get infected with an STD. They will not be aware that STDs are quite widespread and many of them are completely curable.

According to the 2019 report by the CDC, about 2.5 million people live with STDs in the US. There will still be a huge number of undetected cases, bringing the total to an even greater number. The nation is seeing a spike in STD cases for six years in a row. The cases of gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis increased by 30% between 2015 to 2019.

What people fail to understand is that STDs are very common, and the majority of sexually active people contract an infection at least once in their lives. Every sexually active person has a chance of contracting the infection. When a person gets a positive result, they tend to shun themselves out and imagine all the worst scenarios like losing their partners or not being able to have sex without transmitting it to someone else. There is no need to belittle yourself and think no one will want to be involved with you even if you get a positive result from an STD test.

There is nothing to be ashamed or scared of with a positive STD result. They are infections and do not have any immoral or moral values of a person. A couple who has never had a sexual history with anyone else may still end up getting an STD. So, the stigma that portrays STDs as an immoral disease should be eradicated from your mind.

The general criticism towards a positive STD result only encourages people to rather not know their status by opting out for STD tests altogether. The biggest danger is that some STDs can remain asymptomatic for years. So this increases the risk of spreading the infection to someone else without being aware of it.

Sometimes, the stigma that is prevalent with a positive STD result causes more harm to the infected person than the infection itself. People can lose their self-esteem and fall into depression, which is a major mental health issue. But always remember that having an STD doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world. Keep in mind that most STDs are treatable with simple treatment. While there are some STDs, including HIV, that have no cure, they can still be effectively managed without affecting the quality of living. The best thing you can do after getting a positive result is to consult a healthcare professional instead of relying on the internet. Every individual is different. The internet usually only offers generalized information on the subject.

Should I Tell My Partner About My Infection?

Yes. And the sooner you tell them, the better. Sexually transmitted diseases or infections can affect anyone, irrespective of gender, race, status, religion, and others. It is not appropriate for anyone to judge a person’s character with an infection. Anybody who is sexually active has a chance to get the infection. So, a positive result should not cause you such turmoil in your head. It is completely understandable when you feel shocked with a positive result, but don’t take it to heart and dwell on the matter. Instead, talk to your partner and let them understand.

Revealing a positive result to your partner can be one of the hardest and most stressful things you can do. But no matter what their response is, letting them know is the best thing you can do. This way, you will find some peace in knowing that you did the right thing in telling them. Remember to break down the news calmly without appearing traumatized. A calm messenger may receive a calm response.

Talk to them about visiting a healthcare provider to get tested and treated together. This way, both you and your partner will receive ample treatment for a better future. If both of you are infected, but only one takes the treatment, the infection may come back when you indulge in sexual activities. So both the partners need to take a test.

You need to understand that the stigma is only there to push infected people down underneath without an actual justification. Tell yourself that you can be cured or treated with whatever you are diagnosed with. Many people recover completely from an STD and lead healthy lives despite the negative response from society. You just need to consult with a doctor and find a good treatment option to solve your problem.

