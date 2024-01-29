Green Revolution: 8 Ways to Revamp CBD Boxes for a Sustainable Future

The retail industry has been struggling with excessive packaging waste for years now. With the rapid growth of the CBD industry, it has become important to ensure responsible practices. Thousands of million kilograms of plastic cannabis packaging have been discarded in Canadian landfills, emphasizing the urgent need for eco-friendly alternatives in the cannabis industry. Besides, according to the 2022 Global Buying Green Report, 66% of consumers prefer purchasing products with recyclable packaging materials. It highlights a significant shift towards environmentally conscious consumer preferences. These statistics show how crucial it is for businesses to implement eco-friendly practices.

To help you adopt sustainable picks, we have compiled a list of biodegradable materials that can be used in the packaging of CBD products. Check it out to find the best fit for your business!

8 Methods to Upgrade Traditional CBD Boxes into Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

Eco-conscious packaging is mainly categorized into 3 fundamental types based on the material capabilities:

1. Compostable CBD Packaging

Compostable boxes are made of materials that naturally break into the earth without releasing harmful residue. The packaging is typically made of plant-based materials like sugar cane, bamboo, or corn. Oftentimes, these materials are used in bio-poly mailers, too. Paper-based packaging is also compostable, but it requires a complex composting system. On the other hand, specially engineered compostable materials provide a more practical solution. Thus, they eliminate the reliance on specific waste infrastructure.

Moreover, materials that are designed for composting include:

Bioplastics

Mushroom packaging

Bamboo packaging

Cornstarch packaging

An ideal compostable material takes around 180 days to decompose in home compost. In contrast, it should be able to dissolve in commercial composite within 90 days. The latter can be reused and sold as a fertilizer.

Mushroom Packaging

Mycelium, a fungal thread or hyphae network, is used in mushroom packaging. Unlike conventional packaging, mushroom containers are 100% compostable and biodegradable. They are super versatile and the best alternative to styrofoam. Also, you can even grow mushrooms in weeks by using food waste. Mushroom boxes are so robust that you can find them suitable for insulated packaging.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This unquestionable durability makes them ecologically safe and ideal for ensuring the safe packaging of delicate CBD products.

Bamboo Packaging

Opting for bamboo for product packaging offers a remarkable combination of durability and versatility. Numerous brands are incorporating bamboo into their sustainability initiatives. This giant grass-type plant is recognized as a biodegradable and renewable resource. Bamboo exhibits a rapid growth rate, ensuring a readily available raw material for packaging. Some of the pros include:

Easily accessible

Inexpensive

Consumer appeal

End-of-Life Focus

Cornstarch CBD Packaging

This type of packaging is made of cornstarch. Being a plant-based component, it can be easily molded into an opaque and transparent material. Absolutely the best preference to be used in various ways! Moreover, it dissolves in water, providing food for marine life and making it a marine-friendly option. For CBD products, it can be shaped into several sustainable forms like:

Personalized Boxes

Packaging inserts

Containers

Cushioning materials

Custom Trays

2. Recyclable Packaging

This is a great preference for recycled paper and metals, as well as for CBD businesses and industries that frequently use paper boxes and metals for heavy products. Despite its strength and lightweight nature, plastic carries a higher carbon footprint even after being recycled. Utilizing recycled materials helps:

Conservation of natural resources

Reduction of landfill waste

Prevention of pollution by minimizing raw material extraction

No doubt that paper loses its sturdiness after back-to-back recycling. However, its biggest advantage is that it can be easily composted, closing the loop without harming the environment. Further, the most common recyclable paper material includes:

Corrugated cardboard

Molded pulp

Kraft paper boxes

Corrugated Cardboard

A remarkable option to be used for CBD products due to its multi-layer sheets. It provides maximum protection to Cannabis gummies, oils, tinctures, and other items sensitive to external damage. Manufacturers often use various inks for a lavish finish on CBD boxes. The goal is to enhance the visual presentation! Yet, it’s important to be cautious, as the wrong ink can compromise the material’s recyclability.

The most effective sustainable inks for corrugated CBD boxes are:

Water-based ink

Soy ink

Vegetable ink

Molded Pulp

This utile material is frequently used for box inserts, offering added support and security to packed items. It serves as an enduring alternative to plastic dividers, molding conveniently to various products for a tailored look. You can add coatings and varnishes to the surface for a premium feel. However, it’s not recommended to print on molded pulp due to the textured nature of the surface.

Kraft Paper Boxes

Kraft paper is crafted from wood pulp, using all types of wood, including resinous pine. Being a raw material, it is 100% recyclable and highly receptive to special finishing processes like embossing, debossing, or foil stamping. Unlike regular paper, the manufacturing process of kraft paper is highly “green imperishable” as almost all the chemicals used can be reused.

It is available in a wide range of shades, thus perfect for top-notch rigid or foldable custom CBD packaging solutions.

3. Reusable Packaging

It is a sustainable approach where the packaging and products are created from exceptionally tough materials. This promotes a longer life cycle and encourages reuse, causing a substantial contribution to the circular economy. When you switch to reusable packaging, you actively remove the dependency on single-use plastic, a major reason behind global packaging waste.

Moreover, the most widely used reusable packaging types are:

Water bottles

Tote Bags

Tin boxes

Straws

Food wraps

Collapsible rigid boxes

Coffee cups

Green Cell Foam Packaging

When you choose Green Cell Foam, you’re opting for a packaging solution that’s both environmentally friendly and natural. It stands out by using non-GMO (genetically modified organism) cornstarch instead of petroleum-based plastics, resulting in a 12-month lifecycle.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Its biodegradability, compostability, and water solubility make it even more appealing.

In addition, you’ll find it easy to recycle and dispose of since it dissolves in water within just 60 seconds. It’s a simple yet effective way for you to produce a positive impact on the environment.

Glassine Packaging

If you’re looking for faultless packaging, consider glassine made from wood pulp. It’s FDA-approved (suitable for packaging a variety of CBD treats). Glassine is both grease- and moisture-resistant (though not waterproof), ensuring your food stays fresh and condensation-free. Even better, glassine is recyclable and compostable, making it a sustainable option for your CBD packaging needs.

Seaweed Packaging

Made from dried and shredded seaweed, this packaging is non-toxic, odorless, and does not release harmful chemicals into your CBD products. Its flexibility and strength seem useful for packing delicate items like CBD oil glass bottles. Once you’re done using it, the seaweed boxes can be composted, boosting its eco-friendly benefits.

Furthermore, you can use it multiple times before replacement, and it’s even edible – an exemplary pick for edible packaging. So, consider seaweed packaging your sustainable partner, offering benefits beyond traditional materials.

Cellulose Packaging

Choosing cellulose packaging means selecting an eco-friendly option from hemp, wood, or cotton. As a hemp derivative, it’s incredible for CBD boxes, offering a green alternative to plastic. For food brands, its moisture-resistant properties do wonders. Plus, this is preferred for traditional or digital printing. This means brands can showcase unique, attention-grabbing designs to stand out on retail shelves.

Conclusion

As people become more aware of being eco-friendly, they’re paying attention to whether companies are really green. Using finishings on customized CBD boxes wholesale that can’t be recycled is a red flag. Greenwashing, or pretending to be eco-friendly, is something people are catching onto! So, businesses aiming to be genuinely sustainable should focus on using laminations, inks, and materials that are healthy for the planet.

From customizations to efficient logistics, IMS to warehousing facilities, and international sourcing to free delivery on bulk orders – Half Price Packaging is here to help you 24/7. We offer industry-leading lowest MOQs, a 3D design studio, rapid turnaround, and complementary expert design support. We have a satisfied clientele of more than 3000 in Australia, the USA, and Canada.

—

This post brought to you by Haroon Bajwa.

Image supplied by author.