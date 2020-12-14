Grow Indoor Plants by Following These Easy Tips and Tricks

—

There has been a large trend of people looking for ways to improve their health and wellness. This mainly has to do with their diet and trying to exercise more. When it comes to healthy eating, many people have started taking up gardening. Although this is a wonderful idea, it is not something that can be done year-round for many people because of the colder climates. Fortunately, there is a solution that will allow people to grow an indoor garden. Below is a closer look at indoor gardening and the grow lights you need to make the venture a success. In addition, there are many tips and tricks to make it easy for you to have an indoor garden.

Grow Lights

To make indoor gardening a success, you must have the proper grow lights to mimic natural sunlight the plants would get when outdoors. You can visit Agron to view the different options available, and you must determine what to do based on your own situation. Below is a closer look at three different bulbs.

First, it is important to determine if you want to use an existing light fixture and just take out the bulbs and replace them with growing bulbs or buy a fixture with the grow light bulbs already included. It is obvious that switching light bulbs is the cheaper option, but it does require more work and research to get the correct grow lights.

Grow light fixtures are more expensive, but they are considered to be a holistic solution. One of the fixtures will provide enough light for a few plants and will disperse light evenly among them all. These fixtures are designed for growing purposes, so they will have a fuller light spectrum than buying light bulbs to place into an existing lamp.

Incandescent, Fluorescent, or LED Lights?

Now that you established the light fixtures, it is time to learn a little bit about the three different light bulbs you can choose from. Incandescent grow lights are the least expensive out of the three, but they are also the least energy-efficient and put out a lot of heat when they are in use. If possible, experts recommend that you not go with these types of lights.

Fluorescent lights have a low heat output and produce an acceptable light spectrum for growing purposes. They either come as tube lights or compact reflectors. When it comes to being energy-efficient, it is a better option to choose fluorescent lights over incandescent light bulbs, but they are a more expensive option.

The third option regarding grow lights is LED. LED lights are the most improved and offer the latest technology on the market. They are wonderful at being energy efficient, have a very low output of heat, and their light spectrum range is spectacular. So, they are the most efficient and effective way to grow plants and flowers in the privacy of your own home. This option is the most expensive, but it will yield the best results.

Aspects to Consider When Setting up The Indoor Growing Area

When you have the lighting situation figured out, you must then turn your attention to the space you have available in your home. There is no set amount of space that is required. It is more of a preference and how many plants you want to grow. For example, some people dedicate a shelf or two, while others take over a whole room or their basement. Look at how much space you have and make plans accordingly.

Depending on the type of plants you are growing, the beds or pots should be four to eight inches away from one another. This will allow plants to grow while leaving enough room so you can care for them and prune them properly.

Once the growing area has been determined, you must make sure the lights will illuminate the whole area, not just parts of it. Sometimes, you may need more than one light source or bulb to get the job done well. If you are growing houseplants, one light may be enough.

Placement of the Grow Lights

It is best to hang or place lights over the pots or beds of plants to mimic the natural sunlight plants get outdoors. Hanging lights above the plants will ensure all sides of the plants receive adequate light. If you are using incandescent light bulbs, make sure you place them a minimum of 24 inches above the plants.

If you are using LED or fluorescent bulbs, you can put them anywhere from six to twelve inches over the plants. Keep in mind that, as the plants continue to grow, you will have to adjust your lighting fixtures to maintain the right proper distance from the plants.

Leaving Grow Lights On

All plants have different needs when it comes to the amount of light they require. However, most vegetables and plants that produce flowers need 12 to 16 hours of light each day. Plan to provide a minimum of eight hours of darkness per day.

Darkness is very important to the plant’s growth cycle. During the day, the light helps the plants produce energy through a process known as photosynthesis. At night, the plant breaks down the energy so that growth and flowering can continue to occur. Check the information on the packages of seeds or tags found on your plants regarding the amount of light each plant needs. If you run into any trouble, visit a nursery and speak with someone directly. They will be able to assist you and answer any questions you may have about proper indoor lighting for your plants.

Gardening outside is a joyful hobby for many people and can provide a large amount of fruit and vegetables. Unfortunately, many people do not have the option to garden year-round outside because of the changes in weather. Those people can take their outdoor plants inside when the weather gets too cold. Grow light bulbs and fixtures will provide enough light to help plants flourish indoors.

