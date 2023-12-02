Guide to The Best Latkes for Hanukkah

—

Latkes are tasty all year, but they’re best known as a Hanukkah treat. And there is nothing wrong with it. Whether you like your potato pancakes with apple sauce, sour cream, or topped with smoked fish, here are our simple guidelines for making excellent latkes for Hanukkah.

Go with russet potatoes.

Starch is essential for a crispy, crunchy latke. Different potato cultivars have varying quantities of starch, with russets being the starchiest.

Due to this, the best potato for latkes is a cheap, lowly russet. Keep the fancy varieties for something else.

Most recipes call for peeling the potatoes, but there is nothing wrong with giving them an excellent scrub and keeping the skin on. Whichever way you choose is primarily a matter of personal preference.

When the innards of latkes are pristine white, they provide an excellent visual contrast to their golden exteriors. So unless you’re cooking them right away, store the potatoes in ice water until you’re ready to strain off that liquid and mix up your latke batter.

Get rid of excess moisture.

Moisture is the enemy of crispiness in latkes. As much as Russet has a lot of attractive starch, it tends to contain a lot of liquid, which comes in the way of giving you the crispy latkes that you are after.

To ensure you get the tasty latkes, get rid of as much water as possible. After grating them (or taking them out of the ice bath):

• Gather the potato shreds in a clean kitchen towel.

• Close them securely.

• Squeeze out as much liquid as possible.

You avoid mushy latkes when you remove as much water from the latkes. This ensures that the latkes stick together during the frying process.

Always remember that the drier the latkes, the crispier they will be.

Go small

Bigger isn’t always better, especially when it comes to latkes. For a great experience, keep the latkes small. Doing this ensures that the latkes have crispy exteriors and creamy centers.

When you go with larger latkes, the outside may crisp up before the middle, prompting you to burn the outside or reduce the flame, resulting in mushy and oily latkes.

The best way to go about it is to use around 1/4 to 1/3 cup mixture per latke, which makes them ideal for finger foods.

If you are wondering how to mix the other ingredients, a good rule of thumb is to use 14 of a medium onion, 2 large eggs, 2 teaspoons kosher salt, and 14 14-cup matzah meal for every pound of potatoes.

Because these are approximate measurements, create a tiny tester latke and modify the mixture as needed. A tester is also an excellent tool for determining whether you need to add extra salt.

Use an iron frying pan.

Cast iron pans are the greatest frying equipment because they transmit heat evenly and hold heat, ensuring that the oil temperature does not drop too low after you add each latke.

If the oil is at the proper temperature, the latkes should be done within the specified time range, absorbing the savory flavor of the oil but not the grease.

Once done, latkes should have a deep, rich brown color, not a light golden brown. When you turn the latkes, they should stay together and not fall apart.

When you are shopping for a frying pan, go for the heaviest. This is because the heavier the skillet’s base, the more uniformly the heat will be dispersed, allowing for stress-free oil heating and less risk of the oil burning.

Although nonstick skillets are useful, they aren’t required here. The reason for this is that you’re frying in plenty of oil, so nothing should adhere to the surface.

Use natural oil with a high smoke point.

Although the traditional Hanukkah story refers to an old miracle in which a little vial of olive oil lasted eight days in the Jewish sacred temple, stick to neutral oils with a high smoke point — the point at which the oil begins to break down and smoke.

Some of the best oils to go for are Canola, peanut, grapeseed, and olive oil.

Add about 14 inches of oil to your skillet, enough to cover the latkes halfway, keeping in mind that you may need to replenish with more oil as you fry more latkes.

The oil should be around 350°F, but if you don’t have a thermometer, you want the latkes to be mildly bubbling when they hit the oil. If the bubbles appear to be too forceful, reduce the heat slightly.

If you are making a lot of latkes, you can make the oil go for a long time without burning by using the carrot trick. Here, you add a whole trimmed carrot to the frying oil and the latkes.

The carrot not only helps to regulate the temperature of the oil, but it also acts as a magnet, gathering microscopic particles and keeping the oil purer and less prone to burning.

You can reuse the carrot for numerous batches then after it’s shriveled and somewhat caramelized, compost it and start over.

Serve the latkes appropriately.

You should refrain from biting into the crispy pancake until it has cooled significantly and has drained on a few layers of paper towel.

Warm the latkes with chilled sour cream or chunky sweet applesauce. If you do everything right and add your imagination, your latkes will impress everyone at your holiday table.

