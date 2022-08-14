—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice.

If you have a hair loss problem, the first issue you will wonder about is undoubtedly the cost of a hair transplant. Besides, when you live abroad and want to do this procedure in Turkey, the cost of a hair transplant in Turkey is among the first issues you will investigate. So, does the quality of hair transplants have anything to do with the price? How much does hair transplant cost Turkey ? We have answered these questions in detail for you. Read on.

What is a hair transplant?

Hair transplantation is a treatment method that is the definitive solution to the problem of hair loss. It is carried out in the form of planting your own hair follicles in the area where they are needed. There are two different types of hair transplants. These are DHI hair transplants and FUE hair transplants. Both are techniques that give successful results. If you are going to decide which technique you need together with your doctor.

How much does a hair transplant cost in Turkey?

The hair transplant turkey cost varies depending on different reasons. These are generally the quality of the clinic where you will have the procedure and the experience of your doctor. In addition, the hair transplant turkey cost is very affordable compared to many European countries. For this reason, millions of patients come to Turkey from abroad every year to have hair transplants.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Below you can find the hair transplant turkey cost in different European countries.

Types of Hair Transplant Price in Turkey Price in UK Price in USA DHI Hair Transplant € 1250 – € 3500 £ 6000 – £ 11200 $ 11200 – $ 16000 FUE Hair Transplant € 1500 – € 3500 £ 11090 – £ 15000 $ 14000 – $ 17500 Sapphire FUE Hair Transplant € 1000 – € 3000 £ 6000 – £ 15090 $ 13900 – $ 16000

What are the factors affecting hair transplant costs in Turkey?

The number of clinics and doctors providing hair transplantation services in Turkey is quite high. The price difference between these clinics is very high. In addition, the most preferred surgeons are those with more experience. Surgeons with more experience are at the top of the order of preference. You need to be sure of your doctor’s experience so that you can get a happy result from your procedure.

It is very important that you know where to stay in your destination country. Therefore, look for the hotel where you will stay in the packages offered to you. Find out which one this hotel is. Whether the hotel is 5 stars or 4 stars is the determining factor in the prices.

Different techniques are used for hair transplantation. Advanced and special materials are used for some of these techniques. So that’s the extra cost. Depending on the technique and materials your doctor will use, the cost may vary slightly.

In addition, the number of grafts determines the cost. Most clinics offer all-inclusive packages. But some of them have a cost per graft. We recommend that you learn the maximum graft spacing to know how much you will pay the most.

How much do 4000 hair grafts cost?

In hair transplantation, each graft contains two or three strands of hair. Therefore, the estimate of 4000 grafts is equal to 9000-10000 hair strands. This number of graft applications cost approximately between €1,300 and €3,000. If 4000 grafts are to be applied for hair transplantation in Germany, the cost of this is 6.700 €. This cost is €7,500 in the UK and €6,300 in Poland. However, some clinics in Europe and the U.S. charge per graft. When the fee per graft is charged, the cost of hair transplantation increases. The cost of hair transplantation for 4000 grafts in a clinic that determines the price per graft can be between 6000 € and 14000 €.

Cost of hair transplant in AEK Hair Clinic

Unlike most hair transplant clinics in Turkey, hair transplant costs in AEK Hair Clinic, which never uses ‘self-employed technicians’, are very affordable compared to other European countries. In addition, there are many advantages of having a hair transplant at our clinic. For example, our doctor serving here is the only ABHRS-certified plastic surgeon in Turkey. At the same time, the only Turkish plastic surgeon in the world to earn FISHRS status serves at AEK Hair Clinic.

Dr. Ali Emre Karadeniz is giving a speech on hair transplantation.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There are few centers in Turkey that provide special services for surgical hair loss treatments. AEK Hair Clinic devotes all its attention to hair restoration surgery. In the clinic founded by plastic surgeon Dr. Ali Emre Karadeniz, we can easily cope with even the most complex hair loss problems.

You can contact us to get info about AEK Hair Clinic hair transplant costs.

—

This content is brought to you by AEK Hair Clinic

Photos provided by AEK Hair Clinic.