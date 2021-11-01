Hair Transplant In Turkey – Before and After

—

Hair restoration treatments and businesses have been on the rise. It seems like now is the time that more and more people are taking hair loss seriously, and it’s for good reason. Hair loss isn’t such a taboo subject anymore, now that so many people suffer from it. Men and women both suffer from alopecia or thinning hair, regardless of their wealth, status, or race. Heck, even Charlie Sheen and Ben Affleck have been battling hair loss for years.

Imagine waking up and going to work at your amazing job. Life is wonderful even when stress is there. Everyone (family and friends) compliment your head of nice soft hair. You’re proud of it. When you come home to comb your hair, you lose a patch of hair. You spiral and lose more and more hair until it’s thinner than a fabric sheet. On the bright side, there are treatment options such as a hair transplant in Turkey!

The Best Method of Hair Restoration

What is the best method of hair restoration? To answer the question in short, your best option would be the high-quality hair transplant method with Sapphire DHI, at Cosmedica. Of course, there are other options that we’ll dive into, but the FUE hair transplant is the most successful and researched method of hair restoration.

Cheap Hair Restoration Solutions

When starting your research journey into hair restoration methods, you’ll notice many products offering the solution cheap or in a bottle. And, while there are some cheap solutions that may ‘work,’ they often produce cheap results that don’t hold up.

Think about it. More expensive things last longer because they’re made with higher quality. If you wouldn’t go the cheap route with fixing a broken bone, then why would you do that with your hair. Obviously, if you’re researching and you ended up here, you care about your hair enough to know throwing pennies at it won’t get you anywhere.

Now that you know that, here’s why you should pick Sapphire DHI as your treatment option.

Transplanted hair: Men vs Women

Are there differences between a man and a woman’s hair transplant? Yes. The biggest difference is the donor area. Even during hair loss, there are areas that continue to grow hair. For men, this is the back of the head, but for women, this area can also be unstable and result in a bad transplant. Female bald patterns differ as well. Instead of thinning at the front, it starts at the top. But clinics in Turkey are experts for both.

Why Get A Hair Transplant In Turkey?

Turkey is a great place, if not the best place for a hair transplant! It’s full of competitive clinics that want to give you the best transplant result and medical travel package. The competition results in better deals and technological improvements on quality hair transplant.

Cosmedica offers great deals with Sapphire DHI. Some of these deals include transportation, housing, and translation services. We want you to have a stress-free operation all while you enjoy Turkey to the utmost all at affordable prices!

What Makes Sapphire DHI Better Than Other Follicular Unit Extraction?

Sapphire DHI is at the forefront of the hair restoration industry, and for good reason. What separates Sapphire DHI is the hair transplant result. Sapphire hair helps clients recover faster than usual with its accurate incisions. On top of that, the grafts are protected. This’ll ensure the likelihood of a successful transplant. And you can be sure of that with our 99% success rate.

Imagine buying a car without insurance. That’s what it’s like to get unprotected grafts. The quality incisions and protected grafts also lower your chance of getting an infection. And, that ultimately means you’ll be back to work in no time because recovery is faster too. Get hair growth for your hair follicles, balding, and thinning areas today. Cosmedica offers a free consultation, so don’t wait any longer. Call today and receive a competitive deal that’ll put hair back on your head!

