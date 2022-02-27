Hair Transplantation in Turkey With the Utmost Technology

—

Smile Hair Clinic has been growing in the field of hair transplant Turkey day by day with tech-driven innovation and experience-centric investments. Smile Hair Clinic’s Co-Founder Dr. Mehmet Erdogan says “Innovation is the racing heart of our business, it’s in everything we do. Our medical procedures ensure global standards and as a unique differentiator we guarantee Sapphire FUE technique is used as standard on all treatment plans at Smile.” Smile Hair Clinic not only introduces disrupting patient experience programs but also continues to innovate its medical technology. Being one of the most important elements in hair transplantation, procedures of hair transplantation method of FUE, which is the most well-known technique as the technology has developed. On the other hand, with the latest technology, the technique of Sapphire Hair Transplant, in which doctors use sapphire blades during the operation, which is the name given to FUE hair transplantation in which the latest technology sapphire blades used while the channels (incisions) are opened, provides a good quality of hair transplant and afterward it helps a rapid healing process!

Magic of Sapphire Blades

The clinic’s individualized care system Smile Gentle Care and Sapphire FUE technique and other technology-driven innovations are key factors that made Smile Hair Clinic a top growing clinic in Turkey.

Always tuned for the latest technological developments, Smile Hair Clinic focuses on making you content with your own look and making you leave here with a gentle smile! That is why, during your experience, the journey you are going to take, our doctors will be taking care of you; paying attention to how you would like to look, doing their best to bring in the best look with all sincerity, giving the best suggestions before hair transplantation and aftercare!

According to a recent McKinsey & Company research report “Technology-driven innovation holds the potential to improve our understanding of patients, enable the delivery of more convenient, individualized care—and create $350 billion–$410 billion in annual value by 2025.” Smile Hair Clinic –top growing key player in Turkey’s Hair Transplantation sector, grasps those two major concepts as the catalyst of growth. Medical tourism of Turkey is growing double-digit every year and as a key industry player Smile Hair Clinic invests its technology-driven innovations while expanding its clinic capacity by moving to a brand new 10-floor hi-tech establishment and introducing an individualized patient experience program Smile Gentle Care.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Smile Hair Clinic, an ideal hot spot for hair transplantation in Turkey

Smile Hair Clinic and its Doctors

The story of Smile Hair Clinic began in 2018 thanks to our doctors, Dr. Mehmet Erdogan and Dr. Gökay Bilgin, who dedicate their lives to being the best in the field of hair transplantation by developing FUE hair transplant techniques.

Being one of the founders of Smile Hair Clinic, Dr. Gökay Bilgin completed his education in Cerrahpasa Faculty of Medicine and acquired fame as one of Turkey’s first doctors to work on improving health tourism for the patients who are in need of hair transplantation.

Partner of Smile Hair Clinic, Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan, who graduated from the Yeditepe University Faculty of Medicine, has been working on perfecting hair transplantation methods to achieve perfectly natural results.

Dr. Firdavs Ahmedov is one of the Smile Hair Clinic doctors who is so passionate about hair transplantation.In addition to his career as a doctor, he is responsible for the management of Medicana Health Group and evaluation and coordination of patients from all over the world.

Dr. Mehmet Ziroglu graduated from Gaziantep University Faculty of Medicine, is another doctor who is passionate about upgrading hair transplantation in Turkey.

Doctors of Smile Hair Clinic (Dr. Firdavs Ahmedov, Dr. Gokay Bilgin, Dr. Mehmet Erdogan, Dr. Mehmet Ziroglu)

Your Happiness Smile’s Motivation

So many people are unhappy with how they look because of the hair loss they deal with. Fortunately, hair transplantation in Turkey has been still developing to give you the best results. Therefore, Smile’s priority is your happiness; the communication between you and your doctor is significant in terms of having a good look after a successful operation. Smile’s doctors will be putting all their efforts and resources to make your wishes come true! In order to do that, Smile is always in the pursuit of innovative ways for a perfect experience of hair transplantation.

While focusing on sterilization, quality, and comfort, Smile Hair Clinic offers world-class services with the help of Smile’s highly skilled and educated physicians who ensure all the stages of treatment run seamlessly.

As Smile’s motivation depends on its patient’s content, you will be accompanied by Smile family during your whole journey! As Dr. Gökay Bilgin, who is the co-founder of Smile Hair Clinic, claims “We are not only planning the operation day or the treatment itself, but take journey as a total hospitality experience, so we take a holistic perspective on patient experience about travel requirements and comfort them with Smile Gentle Care assistants.”

Smile Hair Clinic provides all-inclusive packages with numerous benefits such as two-night accommodation at 5 stars hotel, which is located near the clinic. In addition to this, you can get transportation to and from the airport, hotel and clinic.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What is more? Pre-op blood tests and hair analysis are included in the healthcare services in order to ensure you are a good hair transplant candidate and devise the best plan for optimal results.

Medication, hair products, and protective headwear (hat, headband, and neck cushion) are included in the post-up part to guarantee graft survival.

Since your comfort and happiness during your experience of hair transplantation means everything for Smile Hair Clinic, do not hesitate to contact the clinic to get a consultation and discuss your requirements as well as the specific details of your desired treatment.

Witness the Accomplishments of Smile Hair Clinic

Smile Hair Clinic with Happy Faces

As a family of Smile Hair Clinic, our team is very proud of their achievements since the satisfaction and happiness of patients is Smile’s priority.

Smile Hair Clinic’s doctors strive for the greatest results for their patients. Therefore, patients’ natural-looking hair with less scalp damage and a reduced post-op period.

In order to give patients the best operation and result, doctors evaluate patients’ expectations, donor areas, hair kinds and all foreseeable circumstances in advance.

By taking all these essentials of hair transplantation into consideration, Smile Hair Clinic is sure of itself and bursts with pride!

Journey of Paul at Smile Hair Clinic

Let’s see how Paul’s experience of hair transplantation at Smile Hair Clinic has gone. Smile Hair Clinic’s repeat patient Paul is one of the patients from the United Kingdom, who was suffering from hair loss and because of that, his confidence was getting lost. That is why he made up his mind to fly to İstanbul, which is the center of hair transplantation in Turkey where thousands of people travel all over the world to have an affordable hair transplant. Paul’s journey is documented on BBC News Channel.

Witness Paul’s whole journey which is documented on BBC News Channel. All the stages he has been through are worth seeing and inspirational. He definitely has a great experience at Smile Hair Clinic. Paul’s words ” The transformation I had was enormous, Smile’s continuing care and follow up made a big impact on my transformation. This time I’m here again to advance my hair look to a new level and enjoy Smile’s new clinic with ultimate comfort ” are proof of excellent experimentation.



—

This content is brought to you by Smile Hair Clinic.

Photos provided by Smile Hair Clinic.