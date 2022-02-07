Has Ease in Tracking Inmates Encouraged Prison Reform?

—

Long gone are the years of prison inmates going “missing” in prisons and family and friends lost in confusion about what happened. Today’s technological advancements make it easy to track prisoners down with the click of a button.

Of course, this will have many advantages and disadvantages; however, it is considered a positive service overall. While the government does offer a database, it might be hard to track down prisoners regardless as they are not as diligent in keeping public records updated.

Most of these websites are filled with spam ads and other annoying pop-ups. For this, Prisonstan Find Your Inmate is a service that started in early 2022.

What is Prisonstan?

Think of it as a phonebook for prisons. Prisonstan is a compiled list of all US prisons with their relevant protocols pertaining to visiting inmates, bail requirements, and even sending the prisoners a package.

Their website is updated with information as soon as the protocols changes due to several causes like the ongoing pandemic. They have information on 17000+ institutions across the United States.

Why is tracking inmates so important?

Back in the day, without today’s technology, inmates in prison were basically uncontactable. It was extremely hard to reach them, and letters would take months to arrive. Prisons refused to share information on inmates, and this led to several families being estranged. Since prisoners could hardly communicate with the outside world, the prison environment was extra strict.

The main aim of prisons and other retribution facilities is to rehabilitate the prisoners and turn them into more civilized members of society, so they do not relapse to their crimes upon release. Government authorities hardly kept this aim in mind when people were unaware of what was happening inside the prison walls. Prisons became witnesses to even more heinous crimes inside them.

Being able to track inmates and be aware of their condition helped people outside prisoners improve the condition of the prison environment. Authorities knew the prisoners were able to communicate with the outside world, and prisons began to reform.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Why are prisons in horrible conditions?

The United States is notorious for having the highest rates of incarceration than anywhere else around the world. This results in mass overcrowding in prisons and a lack of proper care and attention paid.

There are quite a few taxpayers of the country who protest against proper prison conditions and insist their money be spent on other public-benefiting services. Without proper care and maintenance of a healthy environment in prisons, prisoners are much more likely to jump back into the crime life as soon as they leave the prison.

The psychological impact of the prison environment.

Most criminals, especially in the US, enter the life of crime because of circumstances. A major cause of this is poverty. The prison, unlike its connotation, should be a place where inmates feel safe and are disciplined and guided towards leading a new, better life.

Harsh prison conditions completely overthrow this aim, and criminals become more dangerous as they have to stay alert in prisons to keep themselves safe. This increases trauma, which negatively impacts society as a whole.

What are other methods of prisoner tracking available?

The US government offers its own websites where inmates can be tracked by their inmate serial number and prison. This proves to be a bit difficult for family members, and sometimes, they might not be aware of the serial number. Tracking by name is preferred.

These websites tend to be slow, with new updates being posted much later. This poses difficulty for people trying to get in touch with their inmates.

Other ways of tracking inmates are calling the prison or keeping in touch via mail. This is relatively slower as some prisons have a large volume of people in them, and this method of communication is not instantaneous. Human error is also more common than estimated, and updates about the wrong prisoner are given sometimes.

The conclusion

Tracking inmates was a difficult task back in the day, and even with the advancement of technology, some hindrances are posed. Prisonstan makes finding your loved ones and keeping checks on their life in prison much easier than ever.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

iStockPhoto