Health and Wellness: Do You Need Supplements to Support Your Fitness Regimen?

Using supplements to increase the effectiveness of a fitness routine can improve your overall results. But, choosing supplements can be confusing, and it can be challenging to know where to get started and which supplements are most beneficial. Take the time to look at fitness nutrition supplements and guides choosing the most effective ones for specific health goals.

Supplements Might Help Boost Fitness Results?

The world of fitness and dietary supplements is vast, with many products that might help with supporting your fitness regimen. Individual fitness goals will vary from person to person, and in-depth research before purchasing any supplement is essential to safeguard your wallet and health. Keeping your doctor in the loop about adding supplements to your diet is also recommended.

Help in building Lean Muscle and Gaining Weight?

Increasing the level of lean, healthy muscle is the goal of most fitness programs. While eating a healthy diet is an integral part of building those muscles, the right mineral supplements can help get the maximum benefit from the workout. Muscle gain requires eating more calories than are being used. Muscle also requires protein for healing and building bonds between cells. A weight gainer may be beneficial for those who struggle to eat the number of calories that building muscle requires.

Help with Weight Loss?

Other individuals may be interested in using their fitness regimen to lose weight and firm up their bodies. Unlike building muscle, losing weight will require placing the body in a calorie deficit where more calories are used than are consumed. Caution should be exercised when considering taking a weight loss supplement.

The Food and Drug Administration recently investigated and found that some products marketed as weight loss supplements were laced with controlled substances, undeclared prescription drugs, and other inappropriate ingredients. Still, some dietary supplements have been used for weight loss for quite some time, with chromium being one of these substances.

Chromium and Green Tea Extract for Weight Loss?

Chromium has been said to reduce the appetite and increase muscle mass while assisting the body in burning more calories. Although these claims have never been scientifically proven, chromium is known to cause insomnia and irritability when taken in higher amounts. Some individuals have even developed kidney failure after consuming chromium in higher than recommended doses.

Green tea and green tea extract are also considered weight loss supplements. Green tea is suspected of working by increasing metabolism and decreasing appetite, but adverse side effects should be noted. Insomnia, agitation, and digestive disturbances are all said to affect the individual when large amounts of green tea extracts are taken.

Using Caffeine as a Weight Loss Supplement?

Caffeine is a substance used in many beverages, and the ingredient is used in many products and supplements targeting weight loss. Caffeine is also thought to provide weight loss benefits by reducing the appetite and increasing metabolism levels. Studies regarding the effectiveness of caffeine as a weight-loss supplement have yielded mixed results. Taking more than 400 mg per day can cause nervousness, nausea, and increased blood pressure.

Supplements can be beneficial for any fitness program, but proper research and care should be taken before these substances are purchased or ingested. Be sure to check with your doctor to ensure the supplement is safe to take.

