Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Dental Cements

Dental cement has been used prominently for ages. Dentists use them as adhesive (luting) powders for restorations. You can improve your teeth restoration and discharge a charming smile with conviction. Dentists get a lot of advantages by using these compounds, as they can facilitate long-term care for patients when they need a tooth replacement. These cement materials are of different varieties.

The following blog will give you an answer to questions like what is dental cement, what they are used for, and the types and properties of dental cement.

What is Dental Cement?

When a layperson thinks of cement, he usually presumes cement is used as a construction ingredient that helps develop alleyways, sidewalks, high-rise buildings, bridges, dams, plants, factories, etc. Of course, dental cements function similarly and have a similar purpose in mind. Dental cement is a chemical compound created to bond two surfaces with one another. However, the chemical properties of dental cements and their unique formations make these adhesives distinct for dentists when applied.

It is a material commonly developed by the mixture of powder and liquid, and the dentist applies this fluid between two surfaces and ensures enough mechanical strength. Dental cements have two goals: to keep the indirect restoration in place, or to bond the indirect restoration to the remaining tooth structure or core for a reasonable period and to prevent microleakage between the adhesive material and the affected tooth.

In cementation, the basic idea is the friction between the affected tooth and the restoration process. The dentist ensures proper precautions to execute the process smoothly. It comprises a resistance to solubility and minimum film thickness. This dentist’s observation confirms that saliva dissolution and exposure to oral conditions are minimal. The restoration consists of three surfaces: dental cement, tooth, and prosthesis. Depending on this, dental cement falls under two prime categories: conventional (non-adhesive) and adhesives.

What is Dental Cement Used For?

The primary objective of dental cement is to bond the indirect restorations. It is also beneficial to endure bite pressure exerted by teeth and jawbones. Dental cement is an adhesive substance that effectively prevents tooth decay and can effortlessly blend with restoring natural teeth during repairs.

A unique characteristic of this restoration material is the case-by-case situation when applying. The reason is that each patient’s mouth differs in shape and size; therefore, dentists should be highly flexible and efficient in undertaking certain conditions. It matters for dentists to identify which type of dental cement is suitable for patients.

Properties of Dental Cements

Dental cement comprises zinc oxide, zinc phosphate, eugenol, polycarboxylate (a combination of polyacrylic acid and zinc oxide powder), and glass ionomer cement (GICs). There are rare occurrences of allergic reactions. Still, GICs constitute a portion of polyalkenoic acid. Polyalkenoic acid is a mixture of polyacrylic acid and a fluoride base of silicate glass powder (fluoride aluminosilicate). It may often be irritating. RMGICs (Resin-modified glass ionomer cement include hydrophilic monomer (HEMA), polyacrylic acid, and fluoride-containing glass fluoride. Tri-cure GICs integrate an element of chemical curing tertiary amine-peroxide response to polymerize the substance, viz., methacrylate combined with acid-base ionic reaction and photo initiation. These resins may cause reactions in dental patients.

Types of Dental Cements

If you have spent some time with your family dentist for teeth restoration, they might have already selected their preferred dental cement to continue the process. Dentists usually have multiple options with them. The most reliable dentist might opt for the best material the dental industry offers, such as materials supplied by GC America. Several types of dental cements are present for different utilizations. The types of dental cements are as follows:

Glass Ionomer

Glass Ionomer belongs to the highly bondable cement class and goes well with stainless steel and metal alloy restorations. It comprises glass powders and polyacrylic acid. Dentists use glass for porcelain restorations, and they also like to apply this substance for crowns, posts, bridges, and inlays. This type of dental cement provides tensile and compressive strengths similar to zinc phosphate.

Zinc Phosphate

It seems to be the original cement and is widely used for preparing inlays, onlays, crowns, partial dentures, and orthodontic appliances. The composition of this type of dental cement discharges superior compressive strength, a sustainable film density, and excessive tensile strength for long-term usage.

Zinc Polycarboxylate

The variation of zinc polycarboxylate is the first to have been chemically bonded to the tooth’s structure. This attribute makes it the most popular for dentists who want to perform near-permanent tooth restorations. This class of dental cement has modest pulp irritation, qualifies with a high bonding rate, and can suitably attach to stainless steel and porcelain restorations.

Resin-Modified Glass Ionomer

It also refers to hybrid ionomer cement. This modification is a composition of glass ionomer and composite resin. Dentists use it for build-up restorations leading to crown implantations, bridges, and orthodontic appliances.

What is Resin Cement?

Resin cement is the most trending luting (adhesive) material developed for tooth restoration. Resin-based central cement can create a chemical bond with enamel and dentin and possesses a higher degree of bond strength and enough predictability. Chemical bonding usually occurs when blended with organophosphates, hydroxyethyl methacrylate (HEMA), and 4-methacryloxyethyl trimellitate anhydride (4-META). Resin dental cement is a composite material with distinct chemical compositions.

Conclusion

Dentists undertake long-term prosthetic treatments on the conditions of periodontal tissues, the selection of prosthetic constructions, and the fabrication technology. The dentists’ preference for the most conducive dental cement hinges on the particular case, duration of the bonding process, substrate, restoration class, and material. The manufacturer’s instructions are vital in terms of thin cement-layer thickness for the effectiveness of restoration in the long run.

