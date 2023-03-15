—

10×10 pop-up canopies have been a revelation in the world of outdoor events. From motorsport events to bonfire nights, there’s hardly an outdoor event that doesn’t make use of the 10×10 custom canopy tent as an essential part of the whole arrangement.

But why is this particular iteration of the outdoor event tent so popular? Here’s why:

The 10×10 dimension is just right for any venue, big or small. You can easily pitch a 10×10 pop-up canopy tent at any given location without having to worry too much about the allotted space.

at any given location without having to worry too much about the allotted space. The materials that go into manufacturing modern outdoor tents are naturally waterproof, UV-resistant, and durable. The same is true for 10×10 tents as well.

The PVC or polyester used to manufacture these accessories have all the essential properties needed to protect users from harsh sunlight, rain, and cold. And they last long enough to put a smile on the owner’s face!

These tents can be easily customized, meaning you can use them as marketing accessories for your business in promotional events. A properly branded pop-up tent has the power to grab eyeballs in tradeshows.

How to choose the perfect 10×10 canopy tent for your business or personal use?

Now that you know why the 10×10 tent is so popular, you might want to own one for your business or recreational use. But first-time buyers, and even the more seasoned ones, can get confused when it comes to choosing the perfect accessory. Don’t worry! We have come up with a list of prerequisites to look for before buying a custom canopy tent. \

1. What is your tent made of?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

High-quality tent manufacturers use PVC and polyester sheets to manufacture tent canopies. Here’s how these two materials compare –

Either material is waterproof and UV resistant.

Polyester is more breathable than PVC, while the latter retains heat better.

PVC tends to fade when exposed to UV radiation for too long. Polyester, on the other hand, will bobble after prolonged exposure to the elements.

Either material is easily customized, meaning you can have your tent in any color you want with any artwork printed on it.

Either material is extremely lightweight, meaning that canopy tents are extremely portable. Modern tents are also designed to be easy to install and take down.

PVC-coated polyester brings the best of both worlds by merging the pros of either material. You can also opt for Polyurethane or PU-coated tent canopies because of their best-in-class water-resistance and fire-retarding capabilities.

As for the frame, you can either go for aluminum frames or steel frames. Here’s how they compare –

Both metals are strong and durable.

Aluminum is lighter than steel, but steel is more rigid.

Aluminium is naturally corrosion resistant, and steel can be made so with the application of coatings.

Steel frames tend to be cheaper than aluminum frames – a good option for those on a budget.

There’s little to choose between the two when it comes to durability. It ultimately boils down to how much you are willing to stretch your budget.

2. Why do you need your tent?

This is probably the first thing to consider before setting about to buy an accessory or anything for that matter. How are you planning to use your 10×10 pop-up canopy tent? Is it going to be used strictly for recreational purposes like barbeque parties and poolside frolicking? Or, do you intend to use your custom canopy tent as a showstopper in a tradeshow?

Indeed, outdoor tents have proven to be extremely effective brand promotion tools. Brands big and small have utilized them to construct brand pavilions in exhibitions – their canopies serving as makeshift billboards to display brand logos and messages for customers. Their portability and user-friendly nature have made these tents the apple of the marketer’s eye.\

3. How’s the climate in your part of the globe?

Do not buy your 10×10 custom canopy tent without taking into consideration the prevalent weather conditions in your part of the globe. We are ultimately subject to the whims and fancies of nature and it’s always a good idea to work our way around the challenges nature throws at us.

The climate in the tropics allows for an open and airy setup, and lighter fabrics for the canopy. But the same setup won’t work in cold and moist weather conditions found in the temperate zone or higher up. Such weather conditions demand thicker canopies and shields in the form of PVC walls and such to negotiate cold drafts.

Rain gutters are an essential addition in rainy weather conditions because they help with water drainage. Guy ropes, tent pegs and weights can be lifesavers when it comes to securing tents in windy conditions. But we strongly advice against pitching tents in inclement weather.

A final word

It is always a safe bet to buy custom canopy tents from a reputed manufacturer. They have years of experience under their belt and a clear understanding of customer requirements. They provide substantial warranties on their products to safeguard users from manufacturing defects and are open to tailoring accessories based on user requirements.

—

This content is brought to you by Andrea Mario

iStockPhoto