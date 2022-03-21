Hijabs, Burqas, Niqabs…Let’s Discuss

—

For centuries, images of eastern beauties have been veiled in mystery and a sense of wonder. Long eyelashes with beautiful eyes. This is the definition of beauty. But hold on a minute, is it a burqa in any way? Maybe it is a Niqab? As you can see, Muslim head clothing is fairly diverse, yet at first glance, they all appear to be pretty similar to one another. Let’s have a look at what they are and what makes them unique from one another. World Hijab Day has been celebrated on the first of February for many years. It is a one-of-a-kind holiday that allows any woman to try a headscarf on this occasion.

According to historical records, Muslim women were wearing headscarves for centuries.

Sharia governs the beautiful clothing code that Muslim women must adhere to. In addition, each country has its own local laws for women that might be tougher in ones, and it can also be more open in others. A veil or a headscarf that Muslim women wear is a symbol of Allah’s protection. It exhibits humility and purity by hiding her hair and covering all other portions of her body. It disguises everything except the face by wrapping a simple scarf or shawl around the head. For instance, in Afghanistan headgear, it is obligatory at all times, regardless of age for women. But this is not limited to Asia. In many European countries and in particular the United Kingdom, inquiries about Hijabs UK or Islamic Gifts are common. Many shops like Hidden Pearls can provide various hijabs and gifts for any religious British Muslim woman. Hijab is also not of one type, there are chiffon hijabs, jersey hijabs, silk hijabs, and even hijabs for various occasions like wedding hijabs, eid hijabs, and just trendy hijabs.

Not only religion is the driving force for the tight laws governing the wearing of headscarves, but there were other reasons at play as well. In many respects, it was common sense that enabled people to protect themselves from the scorching heat, brisk winds, and sand behind a plethora of layers of cloth. Many western nations have difficulty comprehending the exquisite nuances of oriental attires. It is for this reason that Muslim head coverings are all called hijabs. In reality, there are many forms of Muslim scarves to wear. Many ladies accessorize a scarf with jewelry and make-up to accentuate their natural beauty.

The burka is the most well-known of what Muslim women wear. The term is derived from an old Persian word . This was the moniker given to men’s loose-fitting outer clothes in the past. Later on, it became popular among ladies. In today’s world, Muslim women not only wear the burka but also the shawl and the veil. Nowadays, there are many fashion trends for hijab-wearing females and it is quite popular among contemporary designers. Every year, new Muslim headscarves are designed and produced to be both easy to wear at home and stylish to wear out for the evening.

Let us examine some of the many Muslim headscarves, such as the niqab and the Burka, in more detail. The burka is a big blanket that covers the full body of a woman’s face and her hair. It has a slit in the middle that hides a woman’s eyes. Central Asia and the Middle East are the most common locations where such clothing may be encountered. Although it is mostly black, the hijab protects the face while yet providing a little slit for vision. It is more popular among Muslim women. It is most widely worn in Pakistan and Yemen, as well as other nations in the Persian Gulf.

The hijab and burka have taken over the catwalks.

As we already mentioned, Muslim women are passionate about keeping up with the newest fashion trends. It is no surprise to see many newly designed clothing pieces for Muslim women in fashion weeks in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. They are attended by various prominent designers and popular models too. One of the most popular designer clothing brands, Dolce & Gabbana, has lately introduced a collection of hijabs with Muslim-inspired designs. They were embellished with lace, rhinestones, and other beautiful embellishments. You probably heard about Nike which introduced a range of burkinis, which are swimsuits with a closed back and are intended for Muslim women that follow all cannons of the faith. Halima Aden, an American supermodel who is enormously successful in the United States, usually walks the catwalk with a headscarf.

