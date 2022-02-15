Holiday Checklist: Your Ultimate Guide for 2022

—

Another holiday has passed by, yet everyone is still in a holiday hangover. Some are still ecstatic with all the fun they had, but others are downhearted because of how it hurt their finances.

So, to ensure that your next holiday is fun and exciting without feeling guilty about it, you should create a checklist to help you plan your 2022 holiday. This way, you can still celebrate it to the fullest without sacrificing your finances.

Here’s a guide you can use to create your ultimate holiday checklist.

Create a Budget and Stick To It

The major problem many of us face right after the holiday season is our ruined finances. Holiday overspending is an inevitable mistake. Therefore, you should set a holiday budget and stick to it for every holiday celebration.

Instead of paying with a credit card while shopping during the holiday season, you should start using cash. It will help you track your spending and manage your holiday budgeting properly. Set a specific amount that will cover your holiday expenses, including gifts.

Most importantly, set a budget according to your capacity and in a way that won’t hurt your savings. Stay within what you can afford and look for alternatives to help you avoid overspending.

You may also opt to acquire installment loans to assist you with your holiday expenses. However, you have to make sure that you will only do this if you can afford to pay it back.

Plan a Holiday Getaway

Have you been staying at home during holidays for the last two years? If yes, you are not alone. Almost everyone had to stay home due to the pandemic.

We started working from home, kids engaged in homeschooling, and online shopping had become the norm. Now that the restrictions are starting to ease up, you can opt to plan a holiday vacation.

Choose a destination where the COVID-19 infection rate is low. Do your research and familiarize yourself with the requirements needed for your travel. Although travel restrictions have loosened up, there are still requirements that need to be met to ensure the safety of every traveler.

Also, book in advance as airlines, rentals, and hotels have limited availability. You might also avail of an early bird discount if you book ahead of time. Don’t forget to check holiday packages to save some extra bucks.

Create a Naughty or Nice List

Santa Claus is not the only one who should have a naughty or nice list; you also should. The list will help you identify who amongst your families and friends are your priority when it comes to gift-giving.

Your nice list would be all the people that you think deserve a gift on Christmas, while the naughty list will have the ones that are not your priority. Plan gifts for your nice list and what you should do about the other list.

You may want to consider baking cookies or crafting something nice to give to your naughty list. This way, they can still receive something from you without spending too much. It’s the thought that counts, after all.

Focus On the Things That Matter

If you want your holiday to be fun and memorable, you should start focusing on the things that matter. The holidays are all about spending quality time with your families and friends. It doesn’t mean shopping, traveling, and excessive spending.

Take time to ponder the important things to focus on the next holiday. You don’t need to give extravagant gifts or plan a luxurious vacation because the best gift you can give is your time.

Decide a Theme

Having a holiday theme adds to the fun. If you didn’t have a theme for your last holiday, it’s time to start planning for one this year.

You can choose to have a white Christmas, a candy carnival, or a Santa’s workshop theme. The options are endless. You only need your imagination to create something fun that everyone can enjoy.

Planning the theme will help you arrange all the things you need early. For example, if you plan to have a white Christmas theme this year, start collecting white decors and accessories. Try to purchase one or two items every payday until you gather all the materials you need.

Start Planning Your 2022 Holiday

There is no such thing as being early or late in planning for your next holiday. Create a checklist of all the things you need to make your next holiday fun and exciting without feeling sorry about your finances. With the tips provided, you can certainly create an excellent checklist that will help you plan your next holiday the right way.

—

This content is brought to you by Tiffany Wagner.

iStockPhoto