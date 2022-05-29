—

Not only do men struggle with housework, but they also struggle with the multitude of kitchen appliances that are available to help keep the home clean and tidy, so much so that sometimes they don’t even know where the best cookware set is. If you’re getting married soon and haven’t mastered the art of household management, it can be downright terrifying trying to figure out which appliances will work best to help your wife with cleaning and cooking around the house—especially if you have no idea what you’re doing in the kitchen to begin with.

Household Management for Men Who Struggle in the Kitchen

Setting Up Your Workspace

Proper equipment goes a long way toward making kitchen time easier. Most of us don’t have hundreds to spend on pots and pans, but even a little bit of money spent can make a big difference. Pots and pans that fit together snugly will be easier to clean and transfer heat more efficiently, which will improve your finished product. Do some research on which brands are known for durability or great nonstick coatings (which will also last longer). If you can afford it, consider getting two different sizes of pots—smaller ones to cook small batches with less mess and wasted energy, and larger ones if you’re planning on cooking a meal that requires multiple steps.

Strategies to Better Chopping, Paring, and Slicing

When most men are asked to chop an onion , they end up with a pile of onion rings and then wonder why they can’t ever get anything to look nice when it comes to cooking. The trick is to go slow and try your best not to rush through it, which is actually harder than it sounds. For some people, it’s enough to simply slow down; for others, you have to remind yourself not to rush. There’s also no shame in asking someone else in your household (your wife or significant other) if you could use a little help with chopping.

Do it with your non-dominant hand

The saying goes, You eat with your eyes first. While we don’t want to give up our appreciation of a good-looking dish, there are ways to avoid putting food on your plate that will wind up there later. Eat with your non-dominant hand. Research has shown that you’ll eat less and make fewer mealtime mistakes when eating with your non-dominant hand.

Tips When Opening A Can

Think of it like a tiny bear trap that lies in wait for your unsuspecting digits. A very strong, sharp-toothed bear trap. Always make sure to pierce at least one end of a can before pulling on its handle—otherwise, you run the risk of it flying open and potentially cutting you with its sharp edges. If you’re looking to cut down on gas from beans or other soft foods, leave them at room temperature overnight. After about eight hours (overnight is best), place them inside an airtight container and refrigerate them until you’re ready to use them again; cold temperatures cause gas buildup, which leads to flatulence.

Organize your tools so you can always find them when you need them.

One of life’s simplest pleasures is having everything you need at your fingertips. That’s why it’s wise to take time to organize your tools and supplies so that you can always find them when you need them. It may seem like a minor detail, but being able to quickly locate what you need saves precious minutes, which add up over time. If a project requires several tools, keep them all together on one shelf or piece of furniture and arrange them according to their frequency of use.

Make Meal Preparation Easier With These Tips From a Man’s Perspective.

Making dinner a little easier doesn’t mean you have to prepare for any less; rather, it can make your cooking more efficient and leave more time to enjoy your family. Here are a few of the best tips that you can follow:

Pick out one meal you cook often and create a set of easy-to-follow instructions. This will make things much simpler when you’re rushing around trying to get dinner prepared during weeknights . Make sure your kitchen is stocked with essentials before leaving on a trip, or consider delegating someone else in your home to do so before you get back from work—that way you’ll know exactly where everything is located when it’s time to cook. Keep a list of recipes that your family enjoys and don’t be afraid to add new ones as you find them. If possible, try prepping ingredients ahead of time so they’re ready when it comes time to cook. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are plenty of apps available today that allow you to order groceries online, which means all you need is an oven mitt and some energy (and maybe a beer) to get through cooking at night.

Don’t Get Too Hung Up on Your Skills

The best tip for household work is that once you start taking action, don’t overthink things too much or stress about perfection. Just do what needs to be done and learn from your mistakes.

