How a Work Injury Affects the Entire Family

Occupational injuries are a common occurrence in most workplaces. According to the National Safety Council, more than 7 million workplace injuries occur each year; that equates to a worker being injured approximately every 7 seconds.

Besides these alarming statistics, it is essential to note that the economic cost of workplace injuries is also staggering. Also, according to the NSC, these incidents result in more than 99 million lost production days, which, coupled with medical costs and other related expenses, ends up costing employers and employees an estimated $250 billion each year.

However, the financial costs only tell part of the story. There is a human cost that is often neglected. Injured workers suffer for months, if not years, of injury-related afflictions. And what may be even worse, their families are severely affected as well.

In this article, we’ll look at how the effects of a work injury extend to the entire family. In addition, you’ll discover how working with a workers’ compensation attorney can help you minimize the impact of these types of incidents.

Your family may suffer due to your injury.

The aftermath of a work injury is painful enough for the injured worker, but the bad news doesn’t stop there. When an employee gets injured, their families may be bound to struggle with them during their recovery (or permanently, depending on the severity of the injuries).

The most affected by this type of situation are the children, as they will have to face the reality that one of their parents is vulnerable and disabled due to a medical condition. However, the circumstances will also adversely impact spouses, parents, siblings, and other family members.

With that in mind, you should know the three types of impacts a work injury could have on your family: emotional, physical, and financial.

Emotional Impact

A work injury can bring severe emotional shock to you and your family. For example, your situation may make you feel frustrated and distressed. After all, your mobility may be limited, and you may need assistance to do basic tasks, such as eating or going to the bathroom. That discomfort could end up stressing everyone in your household, as they will be the ones accompanying you during your recovery.

On the other hand, your situation may prevent you from devoting attention to your partner or caring for your children as you usually do.

Emotional stress is inevitable during your recovery, but its effects can be mitigated if you communicate your afflictions to your family and are realistic about your expectations. Further, seeking counseling may also help cope with the situation.

Physical Impact

Naturally, the physical consequences are often much more noticeable after a work-related injury. As mentioned above, the incident may have limited your ability to move, leaving you unable to do essential tasks, let alone your normal daily activities with your family.

For example, it will be difficult for you to take your children to school, walk the dog, cook meals, go on vacation, and do many things you used to do previously.

Due to your injury, your partner and children will have to take on responsibilities that were once yours. Your spouse may have to take on another job to make up for the money you can’t earn, while your teenage son may have to drive you to doctor’s appointments.

If you’re lucky, your injury will heal completely, and you’ll be able to resume your everyday life. However, you and your family may have to get used to living with your condition if it is permanent.

Financial Impact

Finally, it is important to note the financial impact the injury will have on your family. If you are the sole source of income for your home, you may depend on workers’ compensation benefits to support your household during your recovery.

However, you may not receive fair compensation after your injury, or your employer’s insurer may deny your claim without good reason. In those cases, you will have to deal with the costs of your injury out of pocket, which can lead to devastating financial hardship.

Of course, if you work with a workers’ compensation lawyer, you may be able to secure a favorable settlement that makes things easier for you during your recovery.

Workers’ compensation benefits usually include:

Temporary replacement of part of your lost wages.

Coverage of current and future medical expenses.

Vocational rehabilitation, should the effects of the injury prevent you from returning to your old job.

Much more, depending on your specific situation.

Consider working with an experienced attorney to get results

The most effective way to minimize the impact a work injury will have on your family is to work with a Los Angeles workers’ compensation attorney, such as C&B Law Group. The attorney will analyze your injuries and guide you through the workers’ compensation process to maximize your chances of getting the compensation you deserve.

Plus, you won’t have to worry about paying out of pocket to retain the services of a reputable attorney. Most workers’ compensation lawyers work on a contingency fee basis, meaning you will only have to pay them once you get the compensation you and your family need.

If you want to learn more about the life-changing impact an injury can have on your family or want to discover the value of your case in minutes, contact an experienced workers’ compensation attorney for a free consultation.

