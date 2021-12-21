How App Development is Changing the Home Buying Process

—

Smartphones and apps have significantly changed our daily lives. Today, most information, products, and services are only a click or a screen tap away at any moment, thanks to mobile apps. The way people buy homes has also changed thanks in large part to technology improvements afforded by app development.

Most articles you will read online are geared towards real estate companies and how app development improves their business. Instead of focusing on how technology is improving outcomes for businesses, this post will focus on how apps are improving the home buying process for regular people.

More Listings and More Data Insights

Online listings have been around for a while, but recent real estate apps like Zillow and Trulia have been giving buyers more listings to browse through and deeper insights into the properties they are seeing. In the recent past, a buyer would be able to browse new and open listings online in whichever area they were interested in, but they wouldn’t be able to set notifications to alert them when new homes that fit their criteria came on the market, view in-depth data on how a home’s value has fluctuated over time, or get detailed neighborhood information and comparison tools for other properties.

Modern app development has brought valuable features to the average consumer that weren’t available just a few years ago. For example, the COVID-19 pandemic has driven a major surge in property sales, and without property alerts and data insights, many people would either miss out on purchasing the home of their dreams or end up paying far too much because of an artificially high market.

Finally, real estate apps have gotten far more adept at aggregating properties. Buyers may still find that the available listings differ slightly from one app or website to another. However, in most cases, all available listings for a specific location are listed on every app, which makes browsing available homes easier than ever before.

Improved Mortgage Process

For the grand majority of people, a home is the largest purchase they will ever make in their life, and their mortgage is something that they will be paying for many years to come. As a result, finding the right lender and the best interest rates are very important to buyers.

Mobile and web app development has significantly improved and simplified the process of finding, comparing, and applying for a home loan. Today, buyers can use a multitude of tools like OwnUp that allow them to shop around for the best mortgage rates without affecting their credit score. Additionally, since credit is such a large part of mortgage loans, some FinTech apps are trying to help users build up their credit so they can more easily secure a favorable mortgage rate.

While FinTech innovations have not completely transformed the mortgage process as they have in the case of many other types of loans, they have improved the process and made much of it doable online. The mortgage process is more complicated than most other types of loans. While there is still a lot of potential for innovation to simplify this process for consumers, mobile apps and websites have done a lot to help average buyers find and apply for mortgages that fit their finances.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are two of the hottest technologies being used in app development right now, and both are significantly changing the way people buy homes. In the case of Virtual Reality, home tours can be moved online so people who are browsing homes can tour available properties on their own schedule without having to rely solely on photos or a realtor’s availability.

Let’s be honest; sometimes, property listing photos can be misleading. Virtual Reality home tours give buyers a better sense of what a property actually looks like, and they give buyers who live out of town the opportunity to get a closer look at a home before they take the time to travel to a property showing.

Augmented Reality is also playing a large role in modern home buying. AR apps can help people visualize what a room will look like with furniture in certain places. Augmented Reality is an extremely helpful tool for buyers who are physically present in a home they are considering buying. Buyers who are wondering if there is enough space for a certain object or piece of furniture in a particular spot will find AR useful.

It can be hard to truly understand how much space you need until you can visualize it. Augmented Reality makes it possible to get a more accurate visualization. For example, maybe the home of your dreams doesn’t actually have room for your California King-sized mattress. Knowing that certain pieces of furniture will or won’t fit in a home you are looking at might significantly affect your decision-making process when buying a home.

Final Thoughts

For many people, especially young, first-time home buyers, the home buying process seems inaccessible, too complicated, or out of their financial reach. Mobile apps and websites are helping people change this mindset in buyers. There is a lot of room for continued innovation in the real estate industry, particularly when providing buyers with tools and resources. However, thanks to modern tech offerings, the home buying process has never been so simple or accessible to buyers as it is today.

