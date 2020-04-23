How Bail Bonds Work In Baltimore

—

If you were to look at the data detailing the crime rate in Baltimore, Maryland, you are sure to wonder what law enforcement agencies in the area are up to. According to this report from Fox News, the city recorded its second-most deadly year on record in 2019.

The report, which included deaths from homicide put at about 348, saw the FBI listing Baltimore as one of America’s most dangerous cities to live in. This report is sure to give any mayor or Police chief a lot of concern. The implication of such a reaction may then likely include a serious crackdown on crime and other illegal activities.

The problem with such crackdowns is always that a lot of innocent bystanders are usually caught in the web. Therefore, we are likely to have a lot of arrests that should normally not have occurred. This is why people need to know all they can about the legal system and what options are available for them in certain situations.

Given all we have looked at above, the services of companies such as Bail Bonds National in Baltimore will most certainly be highly required. We will therefore briefly look at the process through which anyone can access the services of a bail bondsman very quickly whenever they need it.

The Basics of the Bail Process

In the eyes of the law, a person is innocent until proven guilty. To this extent, until a person is convicted by a court, that individual can exercise some rights. One of these is the right to ask to be granted freedom even as the case is being determined in court.

Depending on the offense for which an individual is arrested, there may be a pre-set bail amount that the person can pay and regain his or her freedom. This is usually applicable for minor offenses and misdemeanors. For more serious offenses, a special request has to be put before a judge or magistrate to grant the accused bail.

It will be the duty of the judge or magistrate to look at the weight of the case, the standing of the accused and any other points that may be raised by both the prosecution and the defense, to determine if or not the individual should be granted bail.

If the individual is granted bail, the judge will also make known the terms of the bail, which in a lot of cases will involve an amount of money to be deposited with the bank. This is where the services of bail bonds services are usually required.

Any funds requested by the court for bail is usually held in trust and returned to the accused after they have appeared for their court case. This is regardless of whether or not the individual is acquitted or found guilty.

How Bail Bonds Services Operate

Now, here’s where it gets interesting or complicated; depending on the perspective from which you are viewing it. In a lot of cases, the defendant is unable to raise the bail amount set by the court. When this happens, the individual is held in custody and will be coming to court from prison. Whether guilty or not, the individual has already begun to live the life of a convict even without a conviction.

To avoid this, bail bonds services come to the rescue. They offer the accused the amount demanded by the court as bail. All the defendant needs to do is pay a 10% percent fee. It is important to note that this fee is not refundable.

At this point, we must state very clearly that there are some fraudulent bail bonds services. It is important that you only work with companies that are totally above board so as to avoid serious heartache.

Finding a Bail Bonds Service

This is not the kind of service you are likely to have on your speed-dial unless of course, you are a lawyer or someone who deals with the law frequently. That said, finding a reputable bail bonds service in Baltimore or anywhere for that matter may be a little tricky, especially when you are already in a deep mess.

It is therefore important that you note the following:

Once arrested, make sure you contact someone or have someone contacted for you.

Unless you are arrested for a minor offense, always insist on having an attorney present before talking to the Police.

Check to know if the bail for the offense for which you were arrested is one of those that have already been set.

Once you contact an attorney that knows his or her job, a lot of things can be taken care of more easily. Your attorney may also be able to recommend a reputable bail bonds agency to you.

If you have to search for yourself, you may have to go online and search for those operating in Baltimore. As a matter of utmost importance, before you settle for any agency, ensure you read the reviews from people who have used their services in the past as this will tell you whether or not to work with them.

