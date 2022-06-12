How Common is a Misdiagnosis and When Should You Consult a Lawyer?

—

When you get to the hospital, the first and the most critical step in your treatment is diagnosis. Unfortunately, there are situations where the treating doctor could make an error resulting in a misdiagnosis .

While it is understandable that mistakes do happen, many misdiagnosis cases go unreported because victims do not know that their injuries resulted from a misdiagnosis or think it is normal for errors to occur.

The sad news is that misdiagnosis, even when it seems insignificant, can have fatal consequences for the victims.

Why a Misdiagnosis Is Dangerous

After getting to a hospital with symptoms, you expect the doctor to diagnose and offer the right treatment correctly, and so does the law. A doctor should recommend and perform all the necessary tests to get the proper diagnosis.

If a doctor doesn’t act in a manner that any other health care provider would give the circumstances, they will breach their duty of care to the patient, which constitutes negligence.

The consequences of misdiagnosis can vary widely based on the circumstances. In some instances, the effects may be insignificant, but there are situations when the outcome can have far-reaching consequences on the victim’s life or even death.

Here are some of the possible adverse outcomes after a misdiagnosis.

1. Deterioration of the Condition

If you have cancer, time is crucial in determining your chances of recovery because the disease progresses with time. So the sooner your treating doctor can diagnose cancer , the higher the chances of survival.

Cancer is typically localized in one place in its first stages, and removing it is relatively easy. But as it advances to stages three and four, the cancer cells could easily have spread to other areas, significantly minimizing the chances of survival.

2. Wrong Medication

Wrong medication is a stand-alone type of medical malpractice. But it could also result from getting a misdiagnosis in the first place.

A misdiagnosis usually means that the doctor will be treating the patient for the wrong condition and prescribing the wrong medication.

Medicines interact with the body differently. Sometimes, getting the wrong medication can lead to life-altering illness, worsen the preexisting condition, or even result in death.

3. Unnecessary Operations

When a doctor makes the wrong diagnosis, they could recommend surgery as a treatment option for what they mistakenly think you could be suffering from. Surgeries are inherently risky but necessary if you suffer from a condition needing one.

Also, they can result in pain, disfigurement, disability, or even death. If, after surgery, it is determined that you never needed one in the first place, you have a right to seek compensation for damages suffered.

Why You Need a Lawyer

To prove negligence against a doctor or a medical institution, the claimant must show a doctor-patient relationship between them and the doctor/institution. Also, they must prove that the doctor/institution acted negligently, and the negligence resulted in their injuries.

Proving these elements is out of a layman’s domain. Even a general personal injury attorney may not be best suited for handling a medical malpractice lawsuit.

Your best chance at getting a fair outcome is working with a local lawyer specializing in medical malpractice. For example, if you have suffered injuries due to misdiagnosis in a Philadelphia hospital, a Philadelphia medical malpractice lawyer from a reputable law firm such as Levin Firm is the best person to handle your case.

However, it would be best if you involved the attorney in the early stages of your misdiagnosis case to increase your chances of getting a fair outcome.

