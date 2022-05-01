How Does a Jury Determine if the Doctor Was at Fault for the Birth Injury

—

The doctor is typically held responsible when a pregnant woman is injured during childbirth. After all, it’s their job to take care of the patient and ensure that she is not at risk of harm. However, if a jury believes that they did not do enough to prevent an injury, they can award compensation through the civil court system in which they have jurisdiction over the case. This article will discuss how a jury determines if the doctor was at fault for the injury, including how they evaluate a medical record, apply the standard of care to the situation, and determine whether or not negligence occurred.

6 Factors The Jury Uses to Determine if the Doctor Was at Fault for the Birth Injury?

To appear in front of a judge or jury in a birth injury case means not reaching a satisfactory settlement with the defendant outside the court. In most cases, medical malpractice-related birth injuries to the mother, the child, or both settle through negotiations with the doctor’s or hospital’s insurers and attorneys. If no agreement is in sight, the family’s lawyer will likely take the case to court. Suppose something like this happened to you or your child. In that case, you can get help from a Brown & Barron Baltimore birth injury attorney who can help you get the compensation you deserve for your injuries with the help of a jury verdict instead of an insurance claim.

Now, let’s see what the jury will consider in such a complicated case.

1. Medical Records

The record should contain details about any problems during labor and delivery, which are relevant to determining if a physician’s negligence caused an injury. The jury will look at everything that happened when the baby was born to decide whether it was an extraordinary birth. They will evaluate whether the doctor gave the mother any drugs to induce labor. They will also consider a midwife-assisted delivery.

2. The Standard of Care

The jury will evaluate whether or not the doctor met the standard of care for the patient. They will see if the defendant had a written protocol for treating labor and delivery complications to determine if it was followed or violated. If there is one, they will use that if it was written by an expert in the medical field and was practiced at a facility where similar patients were treated.

3. Defendant’s Knowledge

The jury will look at what the defendant knew and did not do. They will look at whether or not the doctor attempted to have a cesarean section as an alternative to delivering a baby vaginally. Also, they will evaluate if the doctor was aware that she had a medical condition that posed an increased risk of injury to the mother or baby during childbirth. They will then determine if it was foreseeable that any negligence would result in damage to the patient.

4. The Expert’s Opinion

For the jury to determine whether or not the doctor neglected the patient, the jury will need to be able to assess the expertise of an expert witness. When evaluating their opinion, they will look at their experience and education level. They will also look at the witness’s credentials to determine if they can have an unbiased view based on fact rather than conjecture.

5. Plaintiff’s Injuries

The jury will look at the type of injuries that the plaintiff suffered to determine if they were foreseeable and preventable by a doctor. They will evaluate if there was an increased risk of harm to the patient due to her medical history or complications during childbirth. Also, they will consider whether the mother was reasonable for not seeking out other options for delivery after complications occurred.

6. Prejudgment rulings

For the jury to determine whether the doctor was responsible for the mother’s or baby’s injuries, they will look at the rules of evidence in current law. In some states, a defendant may only be able to present evidence that is favorable to them to receive a reasonable doubt verdict. The jury will determine what type of evidence the defense can offer and whether or not it is advantageous.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the jury will apply all of the necessary factors to determine who caused the birth injury . After they have done so, they will decide if the doctor was negligent, determining how much compensation they can award to the victim in return for what happened. Finally, they would factor in the defendant’s violations of the standard of care.

If the defendant could reasonably foresee that the patient would suffer an increased risk of harm (but did nothing about it), the doctor or the hospital will pay compensatory damages for their negligence.

