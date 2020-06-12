How Is Pain and Suffering Calculated in Florida?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

More often than not, the repercussions of a personal injury are far-reaching and go beyond medical bills and lost wages. In Florida, it is possible to be compensated for pain and suffering that is the result of another person’s negligence. Whether the injury happened during a car accident or a slip and fall, you have a right to compensation.

An injury will affect your quality of life and disrupt your routine. Emotional pain and suffering can be almost as agonizing as physical pain. However, to get this type of compensation, you must have proof to support your pain and suffering claim. The best way to go about this is by consulting a personal injury lawyer.

What Exactly Is a Pain and Suffering Compensation Claim?

Pain and suffering are common words that are used in everyday language, but they are also a legal concept. Pain and suffering fall into two categories: physical and mental suffering.

Physical Pain and Suffering

The suffering from physical pain includes the pain you endure during recovery. Suffering from pain after an injury can prevent you from enjoying the activities you enjoyed before the accident.

Mental Pain and Suffering

Mental pain can include a variety of emotional responses that can occur after you have suffered trauma. These can include:

Anger

Fear

Humiliation

Depression

Embarrassment

Insomnia

Someone who has been injured and suffered a traumatic event can experience any or all of these emotions. In extreme cases, they may also develop post-traumatic stress disorder.

How Is a Pain and Suffering Claim Calculated?

Unlike a medical compensation claim, it is impossible to produce bills and receipts to prove how much pain and suffering you have experienced. However, as tricky as the calculation is, there are methods used to determine the value of pain and suffering. Below are some of the things a court will consider when determining the amount of compensation.

The injured body parts and the severity of the injuries

The nature of the injuries

Whether the injuries necessitate continuous or further treatments

How the injuries affect your professional opportunities

If the injuries caused permanent scarring or disfigurement

The impact that the injuries have had or will have on your routine and daily activities

The extent that your quality of life is affected by the injuries

If the injuries are of a permanent nature

How Do You Prove Pain and Suffering?

The process of proving pain and suffering is not an easy one. Attorneys rely on substantial evidence like the difference the injury causes to your lifestyle, medical records, and psychological evaluations.

The jury relies on the evidence to rule for your compensation. Get a lawyer who is knowledgeable about the Florida personal injury lawyer to avoid the hassles associated with filing the claim and gathering the evidence. With a skilled attorney, your chances of success will be higher.

How Does the Law Determine the Value of Your Pain and Suffering?

The multiplier method is the most convenient method of determining the level of pain and suffering. With this method, the cost of economic damage is calculated and then multiplied on a scale of 1 to 5 depending on the severity of the injury. The multiplying factor will be higher if the injury is serious.

For instance, if a person suffered a severe injury like a broken spinal cord that left them paralyzed, the lawyer will ask for the highest multiplying factor, which is 5. If the victim has $10,000 in medical bills, for example, they should be awarded $50,000 for their pain and suffering.

This calculation might seem straightforward, but determining the value of pain and suffering can be a complex process. It is therefore advisable you hire and ask a personal lawyer to evaluate a case. An attorney will be able to make specific recommendations about your case, call upon expert witnesses, and increase your chances of getting a settlement so you can avoid court.

—

This content is brought to you by Lucas Ferguson.

Photo: Shutterstock