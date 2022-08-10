How LGBTQ+ Couples Can Benefit From Life Insurance

—

LGBTQ+ couples have faced insurmountable hardship over the years, even when related to financial planning. Today, more options for same-sex couples allow for equal recognition in the eyes of many governments and private entities, including life insurance companies.

So how does your family benefit from the best life insurance as a member of the LGBTQ+ community? There are more ways than ever. Keep reading to learn how.

Why Life Insurance Matters

Life insurance is a financial planning tool with tons of benefits. Not only can a policy benefit your loved ones in the event of your death, but it can also help during financial issues while you’re is still alive. Life insurance is even more important for couples that have long been denied access to equitable financial planning options, making it a tool that LGBTQ+ households have every right to.

Benefits of Life Insurance for LGBTQ+ Couples

When it comes to life insurance, the benefits are as vital for the LGBTQ+ community as it is for the “traditional” couple. Here are a few benefits to note:

Care for Loved Ones

One of the greatest benefits of life insurance is the peace of mind it provides you in knowing your loved ones will be financially supported in your absence. Depending on the benefit amount, the payout can be enough to cover all funeral-related expenses, bills, or additional living expenses for quite some time.

Protect Children’s Future

Nearly one-third of people within the LGBTQ+ community have children that depend on them. While it’s not recommended that a minor be named as a beneficiary on the life insurance policy, they can still greatly benefit from your policy in the end.

You can purchase a life insurance policy and name a partner or estate as the beneficiary with directions on how to invest funds. This can mean setting up a college account for your child or simply tucking away an inheritance for later in life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Debts

The lump sum payout your beneficiaries will receive can be used for any need. In other words, the payout is not monitored. That means that life insurance payouts can be put toward the deceased debts, whether it’s credit cards or a large mortgage payment. As most U.S. adults carry some debt balance, life insurance provides an accessible avenue for paying it and relieving your loved ones of that burden.

Joint Plans

Same-sex couples are now eligible to enroll together for a life insurance policy. If your spouse receives a policy through their employer, you may benefit from that same policy and vice versa. Not only that, but joint plans can also be more cost-effective and provide tailored benefits. While this benefit wasn’t always available for members of the LGBTQ+ community, it’s something you and your partner can take advantage of today.

The Bottom Line

Every couple deserves the financial security that comes with life insurance. From the ability to pay down debts to planning for the future , there is no shortage of what life insurance can do for your family. Partners within the LGBTQ+ community were not always afforded these rights so it’s more important as ever to start taking advantage of it today.

—

This content is brought to you by Meghna Deshraj

iStockPhoto