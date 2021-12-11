How Long Can You Drive After the Gas Light Comes On?

—

Most of the time, your gas light only comes on when your tank’s 15 percent full. Here, you could get anywhere from 30 to 50 miles before needing to refuel. However, your mileage largely depends on what type of car you have.

For instance, you’ll be able to go farther with a Toyota Prius than a Ford F-150. That’s because Toyotas generally get better mileage than their American counterparts, and thus, you could even go beyond the 50-mile mark.

When should I refuel my gas tank?

To err on the side of caution, you should fill up your tank once the gas light comes on. However, if you can’t get gas right away, you may notice:

Dimmers lights inside the car

The engine sputtering or stalling

Vibrations

The car turning on and off

Aside from the dashboard’s gas light, modern cars don’t give “warnings” that you’re about to run out of gas. When you run out of gas, the car will literally turn off as though you’ve pulled the key out of the ignition. When this happens, you run getting rear-ended by cars that don’t stop in time.

Don’t Push Your Car Beyond Its Limit

If you make a habit out of driving with your car’s gas light on, reconsider your actions. With prolonged stress, you risk above-average wear and tear on your car’s fuel pump, injector, and engine.

If you’re not sure what it means to push your car “beyond its limit,” consult your user manual and read up its fuel efficiency. Many manuals will say how far one gallon of gas can get you. With this information, you can change your commute’s distance, keep your car adequately fueled, and avoid breakdowns.

You Don’t Go Farther Using Higher Octane Fuels

You likely know that most gas stations offer three types of gas: regular, premium, and super+. The main difference between these three gases is how much octane they have. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, octane refers to how the gas will resist “knocking” during its combustion phase.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Unless your car’s manual specifies a higher gas grade, filling your car with it doesn’t do you any favors. Usually, sports cars with higher compression ratios need higher gas grades, but you shouldn’t make any assumptions even if you drive this type of vehicle. Spending the extra 20 cents on premium gas will not make you go faster or farther.

How You Can Avoid Running Out of Gas

Motorists of all ages should consider purchasing an American Automobile Association (AAA) membership. Under the basic plan, if you run out of gas, AAA will come to your location and refuel your car. If you absolutely must have a gas can in your case, you should tie it to the top of your vehicle––not put it in the backseat and forget about it. Not only could the fumes impair safe driving practices, but if you’re in an accident, that gas can increase the risk of an explosion.

Other ways to avoid running out of gas include:

Filling up before long trips. Even if it’s a straight shot down the highway to your friend’s house, ask yourself: “Do I have enough gas to get through stalled traffic?” Remember, your car consumes gas the moment it turns on. Traffic slowing to a crawl effectively wastes fuel.

Considering a fuel-efficient vehicle. If you want to limit trips to the gas station, consider buying a vehicle that gets good mileage. For instance, Toyota Corollas have a great reputation for being fuel-efficient. You might even consider making the switch to electric vehicles, which will dominate the market in the coming years.

Map out your trips. If you’re running low on gas, map out your trips to minimize your time on the road. You might even consider staying close to local gas stations in case you really need to refuel.

What you should do if your car runs out of gas

Once your car runs out of gas, it probably won’t turn on again––and if it does, it will likely stay on for a few seconds before the engine cuts out. If you run out of gas, do everything possible to keep your car out of traffic. You might even need to push your car to the road’s shoulder.

You should also:

Immediately call a tow truck service. You don’t want to remain on the road for long––especially in dark, rural areas.

Charge your phone. Depending on what car you have, your car might still charge your phone. If you’re going to be on the road for a long time, you want your phone in case you need to call 911.

Turn on your car’s flashers. Poor visibility is one of the leading causes of collisions. While waiting for roadside assistance, you want to be visible and reduce the risk of getting hit. Being more visible also makes it easier for the tow truck or AAA serviceperson to find you.

The most important thing is to remain calm. Don’t blame yourself; running out of gas has happened to every driver at one point or another. The calmer you remain, the more likely you are to make rational decisions.

A Final Word

You can generally drive for 30 miles once your gas light comes on. However, to prevent breakdowns and wear and tear, you should keep your car adequately fueled at all times.

—

This content is brought to you by Bianca Benedi.

Shutterstock