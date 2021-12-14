How Meeting Your Twin Flame or Soulmate Helps You Grow as a Person

—

Ever met someone and felt this unexplainable draw to them, feeling a sense of emotional intimacy as if you’ve known them forever? These are all signs that you’ve met your twin flame.

The twin flame is the other half of your soul, the only other soul in existence who shares your exact core frequency, no matter how different you may seem as human beings. When you meet them, it’s like looking in a mirror, pushing you to confront your past and go on a spiritual journey of growth. As you grow together, you move towards unity again, a state of acceptance and unconditional love for yourself and the other person. As you heal and evolve together, your systems start to respond, growing more connected on the energy level. You might pick up on each other’s emotions, sense each other’s memories, experience strange synchronicities, or even share dreams.

What is the difference between a soul mate and a twin flame?

Cassady Cayne, the founder of Twin Flames 11:11, explains one key difference between a soul mate and a twin flame.

A soul mate is someone with whom you share an incredible connection. Their soul vibrates at similar energy to you, and they often help us reach our potential, experience remarkable evolution, or act as catalysts for our life purpose. They can be romantic but are not always so. You are likely to have known your soul mate in a past life, and they often challenge you to grow. You recognize them by a feeling of already knowing each other or sensing that they see you for who you are deep down. However, they are an entirely “separate” soul from you, despite sharing an extraordinary bond.

Like soulmates, you also knew your twin flame in past lives, but this connection is even more profound. Your twin flame is, in spiritual terms, the other half of your soul. As pure consciousness, you chose to split into individuation to explore and evolve your understanding of love. When you find each other again in life, it is an ecstatic and extraordinary experience. However, it can be difficult, as you are forced to look at your actual inner state through your “mirror soul”. In doing so, you are shown where you are being inauthentic or have journeyed away from your truth, confronting issues and karmic wounds you’ve collected on your journey. If you work on this and grow spiritually, twin flames can experience a life together unlike no other.

“Both soulmates and twin flames share a wonderful connection, both coming into our lives to challenge us, teach us, and help us grow as people. It’s important to remember that one isn’t better than the other – both are amazing connections that serve a unique purpose” – Cassady Cayne, Twin Flames 11:11

How meeting your twin flame helps you grow

Meeting your twin flame will completely change you as a person and help you grow into the highest version of yourself. When you find your twin flame connection, you go through a period of ascension. This is a time when you purge negative karma and wounding from your journey so far, and you awaken your soul and higher aspects of self. Twin flame soulmates often comment that this can feel like you’ve accessed a new dimension as you begin to see the world in a whole new light and realize the deeper meaning behind existence.

Cassady Cayne (Twin Flames 11:11) has made it her life’s mission to bring twin flame soulmates together. She knows firsthand how the reunion can help you reach your highest potential, having experienced the twin flame connection herself. In a recent survey of thousands of her Twin Flame 11:11 readers, 99% reported that they felt the connection had helped them become better people and that it had been a blessing in their lives. Here, she talks us through some of the key ways meeting your twin flame can support growth…

1. You’ll feel you need your partner less

When you find balance and true union with your twin flame soulmate, you will paradoxically feel like you ‘need’ your partner less. Needing someone from a place of inner lack creates problems, so it flows with more harmony when you feel whole within your relationship. Reaching this state means you have evolved into inner wholeness. When you reach this point, your twin flame relationship becomes a source of strength and immense love. You are at deep peace and can therefore live a more fulfilled life.

You might be lucky enough also to experience this with a soulmate. However, if your twin flame is still out there, you may still feel like a piece of the puzzle is missing.

2. Meeting your twin flame soulmate speeds up your growth

Meeting your twin flame soulmate speeds up your growth as a person. It’s a spiritual accelerator of learning and evolution. Through the journey, you begin to see yourself and the world differently. And by “meeting your mirror” soul, you are pushed to clear negative energy and heal past wounds. Although this may be hard initially, it forces you to move ahead on your journey to reach your higher potential and live your life’s purpose. During this time, you will be pushed to clear limiting beliefs so you can love yourself entirely as well. This can lead to conflict with your twin flame, which may be painful but results in incredible transformation and cleansing when approached correctly.

Cassady shares: On my journey, connecting with my twin soul unleashed a spiritual awakening I would have never expected in a million years. When you interact with the soul you share such an intimate bond with, it palpably begins to shift your inner state and unleashes a whole new chapter of growth and expansion. In fact, many twin flames experience an activation of creativity, psychic or healing gifts, and other more profound changes soon after they meet.

3. The twin flame connection inspires you to be a better person

Meeting your twin flame not only changes your inner state but it awakens your higher aspirations. It guides you to focus on your life purpose and the higher perspectives of existence, such as the legacy you want to leave and how you wish to contribute to society. Through the connection, your soul challenges you to release any limited identity structures and ego motivations. Plus, most twin flames change significantly over time due to the awakening of the connection. Through encountering your own soul’s frequency in your twin, you are also reminded unconsciously of your life purpose and why you chose to come here. Your priorities often begin to shift, and your perspective on existence expands.

There’s no doubt that twin flame soulmates experience some of the most extraordinary learning experiences and spiritual evolutions of all time. Every moment of your journey is seeking to teach you and guide you to more of your potential. As your twin flame connection is your mirror “soul”, their deeper thoughts, feelings, and aspirations align with yours. This makes the connection exceptionally activating and spiritually profound. When journeying in harmony, the twin flame connection can truly teach you to be your best self and love unconditionally – not only another person but also yourself in both good and bad.

Cassady Cayne (Twin Flames 11:11) is a bestselling author, soulpreneur, and lightworker. Her awakening took her from spiritual obscurity to enlightenment, uniting her with her twin flame soulmate in the process. Her work reaches millions of readers worldwide, as she supports others on their path to find their twin flame connection.

