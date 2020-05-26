How To Be Deemed A Better Man, Even After People Look Up A Criminal Record

—

Finding work when you have a checkered past really isn’t easy. When you’re applying for a job with hope in your heart just to have the company look up a criminal record that you have, you are soon drowning in a feeling of disappointment. But there is still hope.

Many companies would hire a person with a criminal record if he or she had the right skills and experience for the job. A report by shrm.org indicates that many employers are willing to overlook a criminal record for the right person.

Unemployment is often a big issue in many countries so finding work is a daunting task for everyone. If you have done some things in your past that you’re not proud of, you don’t have to settle for an inferior job.

If you have good references, a great performance record and a certificate of rehabilitation, you can still find a well-paying job. Of course, you should also be trained in the skills that your desired job call for. In the US, you will be able to get rehabilitation certificates in New York, Arizona, Nevada, Illinois, New Jersey and California.

Managers Will Hire People With Criminal Records

About two-thirds of managers have in the past hired people of whom they had to look up a criminal record. Three-fourths of HR professionals did the same. The crimes these people have been found guilty were substance-related and misdemeanors. Some also hired criminals with more serious criminal records, but the number was lower.

Trust In Quality of Work

Many managers and HR professionals who have hired employees with criminal records feel their work is of higher quality than the work of their other employees. Many companies feel that a criminal record should not be a reason to automatically disqualify a person for a job.

Lack of Clarity In The Workplace

Many HR professionals and managers are actually not sure of what their company’s policy towards hiring someone with a criminal record is. This leads to people thinking there is a strict policy when there may not be one present at all, or it could be very vague.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Unfortunately, this leads to unnecessary loss of jobs when a manager or HR professional took the time to look up a criminal record of an employee. In such cases, about 27% of employees with a criminal record is fired because of it. Approximately 17% of employees are issued warnings and 21% suspended.

How To Make People Overlook Criminal Past

While it isn’t possible to erase your past if you have a criminal record, you can still have a bright future.

If you have a loved one that had to spend time in jail and want to start over, there are a few things you can do to help them.

Adjustment

First, you need to understand that coming out of jail is actually a serious experience, much like culture shock. Adjusting to life ‘outside’ isn’t always easy but having someone who cares helps a lot. There may be depression or anger present for the person making the adjustment, so be patient and give them time.

Depression

It is not uncommon for a person released from jail to suffer from depression after their release. It is challenging to get used to life after being locked away from society and the human mind has trouble with this sometimes. The stress of needing to find a job and be part of society will also take its toll. What you can do is be supportive and try to be understanding. The person can also consider going for therapy.

Help Set Goals That Make Sense

You should help your loved one in setting goals that are not unattainable or too difficult to achieve. Setting unrealistic goals will just make things a lot more difficult. Help set goals that are sensible and can be met easily. Small steps are what you have to take here.

Talk Positive

The power of positive talk is something that many people overlook. If the person who got released from jail is often talking negatively, getting them to talk positively will make a big difference. If you hear them saying things such as ‘I’m a failure, I can’t get a job’, try to get them to think differently.

Help them say things such as ‘If I keep trying I will eventually get a job’. Talking this way will help change your loved one’s outlook on life and they’ll feel more confident. Possible employers will pick up on this positivity, which could lead to a new job.

Also, get them to talk about their frustration and difficulties rather than keeping it bottled up. Communication is very important for both you and your loved one during this time. It is possible that the person you knew before he or she went to jail is no longer the same. This will cause some changes that need to be addressed, or your relationship could suffer.

There are many other things that you may need to get used to and deal with. But if you stay strong and positive, you and your loved one can get through this. And it is possible for someone with a criminal record to find work, they just have to find the right place. Patience and love will see you through this.

Cited Sources

—

This content is brought to you by Alexander Manors.

Photo provided by Rodrick Rainey.