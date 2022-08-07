How to Choose Inpatient Rehab

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drugs or substance abuse, know that help is available, and you can always reach out. The journey to recovery is not always smooth, but most of it depends on the rehabilitation center you choose.

Read on to learn whether you need inpatient rehab, what it entails, and how you can start your recovery within an alcohol and drug rehab center .

What Are the Symptoms of Drug Addiction?

Choosing an inpatient rehab center comes after, the first thing is acknowledging the need for external help.

To identify whether you or someone you know may have a drug addiction disorder, compare your or their behavior to the normal telltale signs and symptoms of drug addiction:

If it’s a prescription drug, you continue consuming it after the prescription ends, or it is no longer needed.

You begin to develop a tolerance for a certain drug and need more of the drug to feel a difference.

You feel weird when the effect of the drug ends. This includes shakiness, depression, stomach sickness, sweating profusely, headaches, tiredness, suppressed appetite, confusion, fevers, and/or even seizures in severe cases.

Despite the drug use landing you in trouble and causing a loss for you, you cannot seem to stop using it.

A lot of your time is spent wondering about the drug. This includes wondering where to get more of it, how you’ll feel once you take it, and how you’ll feel once it wears off.

You try to set limits for yourself, but you can’t seem to adhere to them.

You find yourself losing interest in what once interested you. This includes hobbies, partners, children, and other aspects of life.

You find yourself stealing, borrowing, or pawning to get money for drugs.

You hide the fact that you’re using drugs, and try to mask the effects it has on you.

Your sleep cycle is disturbed. You’re either sleeping too much or too little and still don’t feel rested.

You find yourself having bloodshot eyes often, and you get nosebleeds. Not only that, but you may also be generally weak.

You use alcohol to take prescription medication.

Your social circle has changed, and your new friend group enables drug use.

These symptoms are common and nothing to be ashamed of. It’s completely alright if you acknowledge you have an issue, because only then will you be able to reach out for help.

How Do I Know if I Need Inpatient Rehab for Substance Use Disorder?

If you match one or more of the symptoms listed above, inpatient rehab will likely benefit you.

If you find that you are using substances or drugs to the point where it’s an obstacle to your daily goals, it might be time to consider getting professional help.

Inpatient rehab is most beneficial for people who have co-occurring disorders such as depression and/or anxiety along with a substance use disorder, as inpatient rehab targets both physical and mental health. If you feel that’s you, seek help from inpatient rehab facilities.

How Do I Start the Admissions Process for Inpatient Rehab?

Getting into inpatient rehab is not difficult. If you know insurance covers rehab, you may have to select a facility that your insurance recommends. After that, this is what you need to do:

Contact the rehab center and tell them your story. Reach out for help, and they will guide you step-by-step.

You will be required to complete a “pre-screening” which will determine what you need, clinically and logistically. You will be asked questions, so be sure to answer them honestly, it’s a judge-free zone, and you should be open to getting the right treatment.

You will then receive a treatment plan that is personalized to your needs. You will not be forced to start your plan until you review it and accept it, because your consent is important.

Once you accept, you will need to prepare to shift into rehab. This involves packing, scheduling, and traveling. Your counselor will help you with this.

Once you reach the rehab center, you will have a final screening. You will be helped to settle in, and then your treatment will begin.

What to Expect From Inpatient Rehab?

Inpatient rehab offers holistic therapies, such as occupational therapy to help with loss of work, speech therapy if it’s a severe addiction, and physical therapy if bodily weakness is hindering movement.

Other therapies such as art therapy, music therapy, biofeedback, equine therapy, and activity-based healing therapies may also be a part of inpatient rehab. Other than that, expect frequent counseling, and detoxification if doctors deem it necessary.

Medical Treatment

Most inpatient rehab facilities have medical treatment available all the time. This means that there’s a team of healthcare professionals that stay on-site, including a medical doctor, and a nursing team.

And oftentimes even psychiatrists and psychologists benefit the client whenever they want. If this seems important to you, choose a rehab that offers 24/7 medical treatment.

To nip the problem in the bud, be aware of the signs of drug addiction and take due action as soon as you notice any problems.

Refer to the symptoms above for identification. With the help of inpatient rehab, you will get a chance to rediscover who you are without drug use weighing over your head. The joys of life await you on your healing journey!

Summary

Inpatient rehab can help you rehabilitate after having a drug use disorder. There’s no shame in seeking out help, so reach out if you need support.

#1 There are many telltale signs and symptoms of substance use disorders and addiction. Look out for them in yourself and your loved ones, and get help if you identify them.

#2 If you feel “seen” in many of the symptoms of substance use disorders or relate to the signs, you likely need inpatient rehab to help you recover.

#3 Getting admitted into inpatient rehab is not difficult. All you have to do is reach out to your insurance provider if you have a plan, and they’ll connect you to rehab facilities within their wing.

#4 Inpatient rehab focuses on holistic healing, so it will not just help your physical body heal but also your mental state. Expect a lot of therapy and rehabilitation, and medical detox if needed.

#5 Inpatient rehab facilities have doctors available 24/7.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Tayyaba Zehra.